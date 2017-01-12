Don't think about death, but about hope

Those are the famous words that John F. Kennedy spoke at his inauguration in January 1961.

It captures the spirit of optimism that I wrote about in my recent column about John Glenn. As a child, I remember the spirit of wanting to help others.

It turns out that was not just my imagination, rewriting history in a way I remember it. It really happened that way.

When John F. Kennedy was elected, he was the youngest president ever elected and the first Catholic president. He started the Peace Corps, and I remember wanting to join — to help people in poor countries all over the world.

He said we could put a man on the moon — and we did.

All of this came back to me, not as something in my imagination, but as it was captured in a museum in Dallas which I visited in December: the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza.

I didn’t travel to Dallas to see it. I traveled to Dallas to see my son, his wife, and their son (my grandson). They happen to live in Dallas. But on this last visit, we also went to that museum.

Dallas is most famous for being the city where President Kennedy was shot and killed.

The museum is located on the sixth floor of the Book Depository — the place where Lee Harvey Oswald, an employee there, pointed a gun out the window and shot Kennedy as he was out in the open, sitting in a car in a motorcade en route to a luncheon where he was to give a speech.

I know it seems odd to have a museum devoted to an assassination. But this museum brought back the feeling of that decade. Through well-done audio and pictures, it brought back Kennedy’s charming smile, his beautiful wife Jackie, his two young children John Jr. and Caroline, the Cuban missile crisis, and all of it which was buried in my memory. To listen to his inspiring speeches in his Massachusetts accent, to re-live the hopes of that time period, and then to re-experience the shock of his murder, with video footage and a look through the exact windows where Oswald looked and aimed and fired, and then the shock of Jack Ruby killing Oswald, and then to think about the mostly debunked conspiracy theories. ... The museum brought all of this back tastefully, making any visitor think deeply about what happened before, during and after Kennedy’s death.

The museum had a gift shop — odd, right? — a gift shop at an assassination museum? But the museum, oddly, was inspiring. I bought each of my newspaper students a souvenir — a pencil with the famous Kennedy inauguration quote on it.

“One person can make a difference,” read one of the magnets for sale at the museum store. It has creepy, ironic overtones — the assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, was one person who certainly made a difference in a horrifying way. It only took one person and a few bullets.

But Kennedy, who was just one person, made a bigger difference, leading the country in his courageous way. That was the point of the magnet’s slogan.

As we approach the inauguration of a new president, I worry but I also have hope. I want to think good of people, and that’s what I was strangely left with, after leaving that museum. It was not a museum about death; it was a tribute to Kennedy’s life and the things he believed in.

