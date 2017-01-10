BUSEK: Fun-loving friend caused smiles even after he departed

He was an old friend from our Wakeman days and our time at Ohio University. I liked him very much. In fact, just about everybody liked him very much.

I was not home when I got the news and was a little gloomy the rest of the afternoon.

Later that day I saw his obituary in the online version of this newspaper.

“James B. Swinehart, 72, of Vermilion, died Tuesday, January 3, 2017 after a sudden illness while traveling from Vermilion to Florida. His family believes the combination of a Trump presidency and the trouncing of his beloved Buckeyes football team may have been a contributing factor to his untimely death.”

My gloom lifted, partly because — although I knew it could not be — I thought maybe he wrote those words himself, claiming that a Trump victory and a Buckeye loss were enough to stop his playful heart. Then I realized, of course, that the obit was simply penned by someone who loved Jim Swinehart enough to say goodbye in the way the newly-departed would have wished, with language that might put a smile on the face of the saddest mourner.

Jim’s wife, Tina, confirmed as much to me at the funeral home Friday afternoon. She wrote the obituary. “It was him,” she said. “It was the way he would have wanted it.”

No doubt. This was a man who really liked to have fun.

I will admit to some childhood envy for young Jim Swinehart. Back in the late 1950s when you could get a license to drive a motor scooter on the highway at age 14, Jim had a Vespa. It was custom painted black with gold scallops. And he seemed to be the freest individual on the planet, darting around the streets of our village while I was still pedaling a bike.

He was always a cool kid. Good athlete. Cute girlfriends. Funny. Mischievous. Cool.

He’s the one who showed how any of us — regardless of height — could dunk a basketball. He would run full speed toward the too-close brick wall behind the basket in the old Wakeman gym, plant one foot on the bricks to propel himself upward, reach back and dunk. It was impressive. And strictly forbidden by our coaches. So we were very secretive about doing it. Except Jim. His yearbook picture that year shows him throwing down a wall-aided two-hand dunk. What a kid.

Ohio University was the perfect college for him. In fact, when they write the party school history of that institution, I am pretty sure Jim Swinehart will have an entire chapter.

One college vacation, Jim was home and went out with Bob Larson, one of his many Wakeman friends. They had such a great time Bob was literally unconscious at evening’s end. To avoid a confrontation with Bob’s parents, Jim took him home, coaxed him quietly in the front door and deposited him on the living room sofa. What he did not know was the Larsons had moved since the last time Jim was at their home. The new owners found the sleeping former occupant on the couch next morning.

That’s the kind of thing that would happen more or less routinely to young Mr. Swinehart.

So what do you suppose he did as an adult?

Right. He was a teacher. In fact, he gave me some pointers before my own first day in front of a classroom. And most of those tips were about — you guessed it — firm discipline and maintaining control of the group.

And I’ll bet that’s the way he managed his students. But I will also wager they liked him and learned a lot from him. He was just that kind of guy.

In recent years, I would only see him when he surprised me on the sidelines or in the bleachers at a Western Reserve sporting event.

I wonder if he even remembered this incident from nearly 50 years ago.

Jim Swinehart and I both had college summer jobs with the Buckeye Pipeline in Wakeman. One week, he was out on the road with the so-called repair gang. That same week, I and another college friend were working at the Wakeman booster station. Late Friday afternoon, a truck load of paint came in to be unloaded at the station. Huge, incredibly heavy five gallon pails of paint. And there was just the two of us. It was all I could do to lift two of them at a time. And we had to carry them 50 feet or so and stack them for storage.

Ten minutes into it, my arms were quivering. And there was an entire truck to unload.

Just before 5:00, the repair gang came rolling in. And, of course, they made a beeline for their cars to get a head start on the weekend, a couple of them actually pausing to chide us about the nasty work we were stuck with.

But Jim Swinehart did not hesitate. He came over and started taking turns with us unloading the outrageously heavy paint.

It was just a simple thing. But it is a favorite memory I have of the late and wonderful James B. Swinehart, doing what he could to lighten my load that day.

And, of course, I know if he had the choice he would not have left us with such heavy hearts last week. He was a great guy.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@ hotmail.com.