This person is never moving to Norwalk

Everybody wants to be a Monday morning quarterback and that is good. They like to tell us what to do and they like to point out our mistakes. They like to tell us when we do a crappy job covering their team and, most recently, they liked to tell us about how much they hated our election coverage.

At least when people complain you know they are reading the paper and interested in what they are reading.

The alternative? Apathy.

Did you see the stands in the second half of Sunday’s football game in Cleveland between the Browns and Cincinnati? Almost empty. Now winless after 13 games, there is nothing left for the fans to cheer (or boo) about. It’s sad.

I have a couple of good buddies who have shared season tickets in the Dawg Pound for years. They have spend thousands of dollars over the years on tickets, parking, beer, a bloody Mary or two and food. Win or lose, it has been worth every penny.

Once in a while I get a call to join them at the game. I am on the 53-man roster, but I’m not always activated for the game. That call never came Sunday and as I found out, the boys deactivated themselves.

This is the text I got from one of them:

“Well men I have given up. Home having a brew watching a movie!!”

That’s sad.

There is no apathy around here. For months leading up to the election we got plenty of calls bashing our coverage of Donald Trump.

One person called me a flaming liberal.

I have been called a flaming (fill in the blank) many times over the years, but never a flaming liberal.

We had a lady call us and say she knew we were being paid by Hillary Clinton. I put down the phone and asked reporter Ivy Keller if she got her check yet. Negative.

No checks from Hillary.

The other day Reflector Publisher Andy Prutsok received this letter, disputing that “flaming liberal” claim.

In part, the five-page, single-spaced letter said this:

“I live in Cleveland and have been here for 43 years. For a long time I’ve complained that we only have one newspaper, The Plain Dealer, as our hardcopy paper news source with no competition. I recently groused about the fact that in their Sunday edition a couple of weeks ago, there were five (5) entire sections of the paper dedicated to ‘sports,’ and only one page (located in the back of the paper) dedicated to ‘national and world news.’”

He went on to write:

“I’ve been staying at my sister’s home near Norwalk off-and-on since late summer, recovering from surgery. During that time, I’ve had the opportunity to read many our your daily papers. In that context, the following missive is not based on only one experience of bad journalism.

“You really should change the name of the newspaper to the ‘Norwalk Republican.’ I’ve never seen such a blatant bias and jaded reporting in my life!”

Take that, all of you flaming liberal haters out there.

“In the entire run-up to the election, it was clear which candidate you were supporting, than there was never any balanced reporting.”

The writer singled out a column by Rich Lowery of the National Review — “that notorious cesspool of right-wing propaganda. It was so full of inaccuracies it’s difficult to know where to begin.”

The writer went on the rest of their rampage, calling those who had a Trump sign in their front yard a “bigot.”

“Since you fail, consistently and repeatedly, to be ‘fair, balanced and honest,’ I suggest that you stick to what you do best: ‘sports’ and ‘car crashes.’

The letter was signed “Never Moving to Norwalk.”

That was the best thing in the whole letter.

After reading a letter like that, apathy doesn’t sound so bad.

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.