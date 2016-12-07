Captured after attack on two men with crowbar

The top stories in the Norwalk Reflector-Herald on this date 60 years ago:

One victim is critical condition

PLYMOUTH — Two men were injured, one critically, last evening at the Fate-Root-Health Co. when they were attacked with a crowbar without warning by a fellow worker who escaped in the night.

The attacker was identified by Marshall Robert Meiser as Robert Griffth, 46, who lives on Route 298, rural Plymouth.

Griffith was captured at 9:30 this morning by the Marshall in the muck farming area about four miles west of Plymouth. He told authorities he had been hiding in the countryside all night, after fleeing the factory.

The fugitive abandoned the crowbar he used in the attack near his car in the plant parking lot. The car was watched most of the night by Mr. Miser with the thought that Griffith would attempt to flee in it. The vehicle had been disabled so that it could not be driven.

Most seriously injured in the attack was John Laney Jr., 25, of this village, who was taken to the Willard Hospital, then rushed to the University Hospital, Columbus, for emergency surgery on a crushed skull.

The other injured man, who suffered a blow to the side of the head and who had an ear severed, is reportedly in fair condition this morning at the Willard hospital. He was identified as Felix Gonzales Jr., about 22 years of age.

After the attack, which witnesses said was unprovoked, Griffith left the factory, still carrying the crowbar.

Peeking at the Paulites

Although newly elected, this year’s Catholic Student Mission Crusader officers were not at a loss for words during their first meeting. After the meeting was opened with prayer, the six officers gave a brief speech of thanks to all the students who voted for them.

Moderator Pat Ebert pointed out that the meetings are to be conducted by the student body and that the officers were there only to direct the sessions.

Guest speaker, Gwendolyn Berry, spoke on the CSMC convention which she attended at Notre Dame, Ind. Secretary Marry Ann Ruffing prevailed on all present to make a novena for the patriots and modern martyrs in Hungary.

Citations of leadership were presented to 19 Paulites by Father Badger. They are Rita Reineck, Shirley Fredrick, Arnold Schaffer, Shilrey Wechter, Mike Blackman, Mary Weisenberger, Jon Wise, Gwendolyn Berry, Richard Rospert Patricia Hahlke, Margaret Kramer, Tom Brown, Joe Seck, Tom Englert, Douglas Fries, Nancy Metz, Marianne Lonz, James Kocher and Anne Kramer.

Tale-Gaiting the Truckers

The Girls Athletic Association is winding up its volleyball season with a volleyball sportsday today from 1:30 to 4. CGA girls from four nearby towns have been invited to participate.

Norwalk’s freshmen, captained by Roberta Gilson, will play Huron, while Carla Braker will lead the sophomores against Bellevue. Joanne Kaiser is captain of the junior team playing Monroeville.

Today, officers of the Hi-Y and Tri-Hi-Y clubs are in Tiffin for a Northern Ohio YMCA Conference. They are Wes Tuchings, Bud Middaugh, Don Young, Dave Sommers, Martha Motsch, Doris Kubin, Carol Crawford, Linda Usselton and Marge Fox.

Six-four center sparks Elyria over Norwalk

ELYRIA — A strong Elyria quintet turned back the Norwalk Truckers last night in Elyria’s newly built gym by a score of 75 to 48. It was the locals’ second loss in as many starts.

Bud Middaugh sparked the Truckers by collecting a total of 14 points. Coug Walls followed close behind with 12 when he was forced to leave the game because of having five fouls on him.

Feichtner new Fair president

Ray Feichtner, Willard, is the new president of the county fair board, succeeding Art Horner, rural Monroeville, county commissioner-elect who takes office in January.

Named vice president was William Carpenter, North Fairfield. Mrs. Elfreda Crayton succeeded herself as secretary/treasurer.

Don Heyman, associated with the fair for many years as an officer and director, was succeeded by James Yingling, Lyme.

George Deering was named a director from Greenwich township where he operates a mill and elevator.

Coming Friday -—Dec. 9, 1956: Norwalk man goes on trial for his life

Compiled by Andy Prutsok