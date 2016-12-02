Were residents of the 'jungle' connect to body of dead man found outside Norwalk?

The “jungle” was located near the trestles west of town where the Rails to Trails walking trail crosses the east branch of the Huron River. Jungles thrived in most every railroad town, especially one such as Norwalk, where freights stopped in the rail yards and laid over. This allowed the non-paying hoboes to board or alight, depending on their destination....if they had one.

The Norwalk Jungle was ideal in that it was isolated from prying eyes and had shelter under the trestle, as a well as a fresh water supply in the river. It wasn’t a place frequented by the idly curious since it was rumored (and sometimes true) that children would be kidnapped by the hoboes and carried away.

Law enforcement officers were about the only ones who frequented the Jungle when on a mission to solve a theft or to look for a man wanted in some other town who might be lying low in a Jungle. Actually, I believe that it was usually the first place that lawmen headed for when working on a crime, since hoboes were presumed to be guilty until proved innocent.

An 1885 incident near the Jungle was at first thought to be connected to itinerants from the Jungle. In early March of 1885, some men walking on a farm not far west of the trestles came upon the body of a man in a fence corner. There was no sign of trauma, but it was first believed he had been killed. The coroner’s autopsy found no signs of violence, and it was concluded that he had died of exposure or natural causes some time through the past winter.

No identification could be found except for the initials, “I. S. K.” in his hatband. No one came forth to claim the remains, so it was decided that he was walking to some destination not close by. He eventually was buried in the Potter’s Field at Norwalk’s Woodlawn Cemetery.

A few days later, a Monroeville man came forth with a story which might have explained the cause of death. Jacob Schmidt lived in Monroeville and worked in the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railroad shops, which stood south of Franklin Street and between Whittlesey and Prospect in Norwalk. Schmidt was walking to work along the railroad one night the past October and waylaid near the trestles by two men who demanded his money.

One of the men struck at him with a club, but Schmidt warded off the blow and knocked the man down for long enough to make his escape. When he later arrived at home, Schmidt found that his coat had been cut with a knife. He didn’t say much about the incident at the time, but did report it to the sheriff as perhaps being connected with the death of I. S. K.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.