S.N.&M. sued for $10,000 damages

The top stories in The Daily Reflector on this date 105 years ago:

Case is result of accident which occurred near Norwalk last August

As a result of an accident that occurred on the Sandusky, Norwalk & Mansfield railway about a mile and a half south of this city on August 29, last, and which was caused by a north-bound passenger car colliding with a work car. Mrs. Blanche Engel, of Mansfield, who was on board the passenger car, Tuesday brought suit in the common pleas court in Mansfield against the railway company for $10,000 damages for personal injuries which she alleges she sustained in the accident.

Death of former Norwalk editor

Finny R. Loomis, a former well-known resident of Norwalk, died at his home in Lodi last Sunday night after a brief illness. He was seventy years old and is survived by his widow and one sister.

Mr. Lommis’ only son, Clare Loomis, who while the family resided in Norwalk, attended the public schools here, died of typhoid fever about eighteen years ago.

While he lived in Norwalk, Mr. Loomis was the proprietor and editor of the Norwalk Weekly Chronicle, now published by The Reflector company, the family having come here from Lodi. He was a civil war veteran, having served throughhout the rebellion as a lieutenant in the Eighth Regiment, Ohio Volunetter Infantry. At one time, he was a representative in the Legislature from Medina County.

Wants to break marriage bonds

Charging her husband with extreme cruelty, gross neglect of duty, and habitual drunkenness, Mrs. Lena Eggert of Monroeville, has brought suit in common pleas court for a divorce form Edward M. Eggert, to whom she was married on May 1, 1900, in Monroeville. The couple have two children, Helen E., nine years old, and Sylvester H. aged seven years.

Fires revolver in restaurant

Lawrence Brodbeck, farmer and former game warden, who resides a short distance southwest of the city, was fined $5 and the costs and sentenced to serve twenty days in jail by the mayor Wednesday morning for carrying concealed weapons.

A short time after he was sentenced, Brodbeck was turned over to Deputy Sheriff Bleile by Chief of Police Remington and was placed in jail.

Brodbeck, who had been hunting Tuesday, accompanied by his hunting dogs and carrying a shotgun, entered the Home restaurant on West Main Street between 3 o’clock Wednesday morning and 4 o’clock Wednesday morning. He was standing by the stove, warming himself, when two other local hunters entered the restaurant and took a seat at one of the tables. Shortly after they had sat down, they heard Brodbeck mumbling to himself, it is said, and a minute or two later they were startled by hearing the sound of a revolver shot. Looking around they saw Brodbeck flourishing a small revolver in his hand, which weapon, he had discharged, the bullet imbedding itself in the floor.

Coming home for a rest

While on his way to the home of his mother, Mrs. James H. Hakes of No. 174 Benedict Ave., this city, to recuperate form the effects of a long illness, Fred Muir, a well known and highly respected young man, formerly of this city, expired suddenly Wednesday on board Lake Shore passenger train No. 23, due to arrive here at 12:28 p.m.

Mr. Muir, who was employed as a linotype operator in the office of the Cleveland News, had been ill for about four weeks with nervous prostration, and a day or two ago the attending physiciain advised him to come to Norwalk for the purpose of taking a much-needed rest and to recuperate from the effects of his sickness.

Coming Wednesday — Nov. 30, 1911: Death summons Col. J.H. Sprague

— Compiled by Andy Prutsok