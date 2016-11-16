Hoping for a picture-perfect Thanksgiving

I did. It was big and round, and extremely bright.

It was so lovely that I wanted to take a picture of it. So I took my cell phone outside and tried.

It didn’t work. What I captured on my cell phone was a small circle – bright, yes, but it looked approximately the same as the nearby street lamp which was also in the picture.

Thanks to cell phones, we are a picture-taking society. Except for those of you who have professional-quality cameras, most of us are snapping away on our phones.

This has changed the way we take, and use, pictures.

For one thing, they are instantly share-able. I can take a picture and immediately post it on social media – Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat – so that all my friends will see it, or I can attach it to a text message or an email and send it out to a select few.

Remember the old days when film had to be loaded into a camera (which you might or might not have with you) and then you’d have to wait until you’d used up the whole film and then you’d bring it away to be developed and then order prints of the ones you liked (that weren’t blurry) and only then could you send them – via snail mail -- to the people you wanted to share them with?

Wow! What a change. Just like fast food to immediately satisfy our appetite, we have fast pictures to immediately satisfy our need to share our lives with others.

I’m not saying it’s bad. I love seeing pictures and videos of my grandson. I enjoy seeing other families on Facebook growing up and doing interesting things. I take pleasure in seeing the beautiful scenery and travels that some people post.

But it also seems a bit self-centered. I remember my dad taking family photos. I hated to be in them. Maybe it was low self-esteem, or maybe I just didn’t like the way I looked in pictures, but as a teenager, I complained bitterly when I had to be in those pictures.

Fast forward to now, when it’s the opposite. The teens I see love being in pictures. Anyone with a long enough arm can take a “selfie” and many are shared. “Look at me!” they seem to shout. “See me do this!” “See me do that!” It’s the opposite of how I felt about being in pictures.

The technology of it is amazing. I carry my phone with me, so I can take a picture anytime. I store my photos in my phone, so I can force someone to look at my pictures whenever I am having a conversation. We are so past the era of the shoebox full of yellowing, old prints of family members we are not even sure who they are anymore. Every digital photo is clear, crisp, saved in “the cloud” and can even be blown up to see the details better. I have several boxes of old photos which I am supposed to scan into the computer to preserve them…how nice if the technology had been there years ago, and if they existed in the cloud, fully labeled.

But sometimes, the picture isn’t as good as the real thing.

This Thanksgiving, when you gather with family members, go ahead and take pictures. You never know who won’t be at the table with you next year.

But don’t linger behind the camera too long. Talk to the relatives. Be there, in the moment. That’s how I will remember the beauty of the supermoon, and that’s OK with me. And the memory will have to last until 2034.

Debbie Leffler is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. She can be reached at rleffler@neo.rr.com.