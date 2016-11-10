After flat tire fix, McConnell-Garrett entourage passed through Norwalk in 1902

I’ve always found it interesting that almost no roads were paved or hills graded until the advent of autos. In the days of horses and oxen, those beasts had to pull heavy loads up some pretty steep hills. I guess that government units couldn’t tax oats and hay in the way they could tax gasoline.

In the summer of 1902, two 14-year-old boys drove from New York to Chicago as a summer lark. The chief driver was Jimmie McConnell of NYC, whose father was S. P. McConnell, described as “the millionaire vice president” of the George A. Fuller Construction Company, which built many of the nation’s skyscrapers of that time. The McConnell family was planning a western trip that summer, and Jimmie convinced his parents that he could drive to Chicago and meet them there.

Jimmie’s companion was George Garrett, and I’m sure they had any number of adventures coming west. When they got to East Norwalk, a tire blew out and they hired the first farmer who came along with horses to tow the car to a town for repairs. He was going to Milan, however, and they had to stay there a day or two and telegraph to a supplier (perhaps in Cleveland) for a new tire. It arrived on a Sunday morning and on that afternoon, the two youths passed through Norwalk headed west.

No doubt they suffered any number of blowouts, since the tires of those days were not the greatest, and the ruts in the roads were sometimes the greatest and did much mischief to autos as well as to horse-drawn vehicles. A lady told me that in the 1910 era, her family drove from Chicago to Norwalk every summer and always planned on at least one flat tire. One year they got to Toledo without incident, and then between Toledo and Norwalk, all four tires blew out at different times!

The McConnell auto was not identified as to make, but we do know that it ran with four horsepower and weighed 700 pounds. In the back was an additional 300 pounds of provisions and clothes. It also was noted that the Machine (as they were called then) would run 150 miles on a tank of gasoline. I did not research this story further, but I presume everyone lived happily ever after. If you are more curious than I, note that the McConnell-Garrett entourage passed through Norwalk on July 20, 1902.

The first auto in the county was exhibited at the County Fair in 1897. In 1910, only 179 autos were registered in Huron County. By 1914, that number had risen dramatically to 1,118. Each owner paid a $5 fee, so that the state auto fund had the “snug sum” of $5,590 from our county.

* * *

Henry Timman, an authority on Firelands history, resides in rural Norwalk.