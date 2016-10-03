Domestic violence harms communities, children, families

Domestic violence only will be stopped if it is brought into the light. Silence in regards to suspected abuse serves no one.

It should be a part of our basic decency and humanity to one another that we seek to protect those in need.

During National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we acknowledge the progress made in reducing these shameful crimes, embrace the basic human right to be free from violence and abuse, and recognize that more work remains until every individual is able to live free from fear and violence.

Last year, our nation marked the 22th anniversary of the Violence against Women Act (VAWA). Years ago before the passage of this historic law, domestic violence was seen by many as lesser offense, a “family problem” and individuals in danger often had nowhere to turn. The passage of VAWA marked a turning point, and it slowly transformed the way people think about domestic violence.

More than one in three women (35.6 percent) and more than one in four men (28.5 percent) in the United States have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, www.thehotline.org.

Huron County Victim Assistance will be conducting a food drive the entire month of October to benefit survivors. A collection box will be located at 12 E. Main St. in the outer lobby where individuals and/or groups can drop off non-perishable food. All donations will go directly to benefit people here in our community some who may have left an abusive situation and are trying to make a better life for themselves and their families.

Thank you to all who donate as we seek to bring light and awareness to the plight of domestic violence victims/survivors and their children.

Survivors and their loved ones who are seeking assistance should call Huron County Victim Assistance at 419-663-3839 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or visit www.TheHotline.org.

Eva Gorby is the director of the Huron County Victim Assistance program.