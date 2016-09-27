BUSEK: South Dakota looked so much better this time

It was miserable.

We took U.S. 18 across the southernmost part of the state. Within sight of Nebraska much of the time. Through desolate Indian reservations, like Pine Ridge. In temperatures over 100 degrees. In wind hotter than a hair drier on motorcycles with no windshields. Wearing helmets and heavy protective clothing in brutal heat.

Really, it was miserable.

Yes, we liked Mt. Rushmore and Custer State Park.

But mostly I remember the miserable part.

Cut to summer, 2016. Char and I went to South Dakota for Adventure #37 in my quest to have an adventure in every state before my birthday next year.

This trip was so much better.

For starters, we skipped the desolate Indian reservations and went right to possibly the most scenic place in South Dakota: Spearfish Canyon.

Native Americans gave the place its name. The creek running through the floor of the canyon is so clear, ancient hunters had no problem seeing and spearing their quarry.

Through the centuries that creek had eroded the softer rock to create a gorge with limestone walls and a shale base. It is dramatic and beautiful.

And it’s easy to enjoy by whatever means you want: hiking, biking or driving.

A National Scenic Byway has been constructed right through the canyon. We drove the 16 miles from its start in the town of Spearfish to our lodge at the very top of the gorge every day, exclaiming all the way, every time. In fact, there is a remarkable waterfall—Bridal Veil Falls—easily visible from a pullout along the road.

Another day, I took my bicycle to ride a section of the George Mickelson Trail. The trail is more than 100 miles in length, but I just did the bit that runs between the towns of Lead and Deadwood. It is a converted 19th century rail bed but unlike any rails-to-trails paths I have ridden, on this one they left the tracks in place and simply filled around them with packed gravel. The shiny old rails peek through over most of the distance. Interesting.

But I liked the hiking better. One morning I trekked to the top of an 1876 mining trail for a sun-drenched view of the entire gorge.

Even prettier—and less strenuous—was the three mile hike to Roughlock Falls. The trailhead was right off the parking lot of the lodge where we stayed. And it was easy walking along the crystal clear stream through the wild flower dappled forest to the falls. The light brown stone walls of the canyon framed the picture all the way.

A boardwalk at the end allowed us to walk to the base of the noisy cascade and then to loop around to the top. It made for a very pleasant morning.

The canyon had everything I wanted in a state adventure, so we stayed pretty much right there. But several of the other big South Dakota attractions—Mt. Rushmore, Custer State Park, The Badlands, Sturgis—are all within an easy drive if you are out that way.

To whet your taste for a visit, watch the short YouTube video I made (see above).

Even if you are not interested in South Dakota, it’s worth watching just to see some photos of me — with hair! — on my 1970 motorcycle trip.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.