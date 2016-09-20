BUSEK: The old rocker is still there, but something else is gone

Maybe it was a picture. Or a fine old buffet. Or a hardwood rocker with a handmade cushion. Or maybe it was an old doll with a frail dress and a couple of broken parts. It would be 40 or 50 years old. Or older. It was just part of the interior landscape of mom’s or grandma’s home. Always there. Probably in the exact same spot your entire life.

And, of course, it became a family heirloom. You and your siblings may even have had arguments over who would get it someday.

I have something like that. Something I had with me in my dorm room in college in the 1960s. And it’s been a focal point of every living room I’ve had in the nearly 50 years since.

But I guarantee nobody in my family wants it. Not even me any more.

It’s my stereo music system. In particular, the system’s two giant stereo speakers.

I bought most of it in 1968.

A no name turntable (because I could not afford a Garrard). A generic cartridge and needle (because I could not afford a Pickering). A Realistic tuner (because I could not afford a Pioneer).

The two big speakers are also Realistic, the Radio Shack house brand.

I was only going to use them until I could afford some Advents or other big name speakers. But I looked across my living room the other night, and there they were, 48 years later. Sitting in the same places they had been since we moved in 25 years ago. Shades of your grandmother.

Each of these speakers is the approximate size and weight as a bale of hay.

Very little music has been played through them this century. They have turned into side tables with plants or bowls or pictures atop them and cobwebs collecting on the Radio Shack gray-wire connections in back.

That’s not how it always was, of course.

In my college years, the cones inside those speakers were thrumming away every waking minute I was in my room.

I had them placed just the right distance apart to hear the recorded left and right sound separation. And it was through them that I first heard the subtleties of musical instruments and harmonizing voices.

Just about every Simon And Garfunkel album was played through those speakers. Ditto for the Beach Boys and The Eagles and The Lovin’ Spoonful and Billy Joel.

I just about wore out the grooves in both discs of The Beatles’ White Album. And Sgt. Pepper was even better.

I played Eugene Ormandy and the Philadelphia Philharmonic while studying for final exams.

In my jazz flute period the music of Herbie Mann issued crystal clear through those speakers.

In the years after college, I would crank up the sound on Friday evenings at the end of the work week or the Wednesday before Thanksgiving or when packing for vacation or when playing novelty songs for our little Beth. It was a crazy, eclectic playlist: “Little Deuce Coupe”, “You Make Loving Fun”, “The Hallelujah Chorus”, “Still Crazy After All These Years”, “Graceland”, “Fat Bottom Girls”, “1812 Overture”, “10th Avenue Freezeout”, “When I’m 64”, ‘The Long Run”, “Revolution”, “Creeque Alley”, “The South’s Gonna Do It Again”, “Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony”, “Herbie Mann’s Battle Hymn of the Republic”. And that is just the tip of my musical iceberg.

In the past few years — with the coming of Ipods and MP3 players and Bose noise cancelling headphones and wireless speakers with incredible sound and other technologically advanced, easier-to-use devices — we have only used my old stereo system for background music at family dinners or when opening presents on Christmas Day.

So a couple of weeks ago when we did a whole-room cleaning, I took the big, old speakers to the garage. For good.

Of course, just like at your grandmother’s house, we left the old rocker in the living room.

But now he won’t have his vintage speakers to listen to.

