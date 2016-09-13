BUSEK: Adventure No. 36 was in national park No. 1

I say “of course” because Yellowstone is at the top of almost any outdoor adventure list you can think of.

It was the first national park in the U.S. In fact, it is believed to have been the first national park in the world.

It is huge, thousands of acres spilling over into two surrounding states.

There are canyons, rivers and mountain ranges within its 3,500-square-miles confines.

There are hundreds of varieties of wildlife and plants. Grizzly bears and wolves and roaming herds of bison and elk, among them.

Half of the world’s geothermal features—smoldering cracks in the earth alongside roads and streams and in the middle of open plains, bubbling pools of mud and boiling water, entire fields of steaming geysers—are located within the boundaries of the park.

Adding to the amazement is Yellowstone Lake, a blue jewel and one of the largest high elevation lakes in the world. Incongruously, it sits smack atop the Yellowstone Caldera, the largest supervolcano on the planet. The volcano is considered to be active, and it is so massive that its eruption would threaten the future of life on earth.

Really now, what person claiming to be an adventurer would not want to go to Yellowstone National Park?

It excites me enough that I have been there three times.

My first visit was in 1970 on a motorcycle trip with a friend. We camped just outside the east entrance to the park and toured less than half of it in the couple of days we were there. It is a big park.

I repeated that trip—minus my friend (i.e. alone)—on a motorcycle just five years ago. I saw a lot of the same sights: Yellowstone Lake, the Upper and Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, The Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone. I even confronted a bison one-on-one in the middle of the road after a traffic tie-up.

The thing about a motorcycle trip is that it is more about the ride than it is about the destination. You are always anxious to get back on the bike and go somewhere else. And you are always a little uncomfortable leaving it loaded with your gear and parked at a trailhead for several hours while you take a hike.

This time I took my car. And stayed in a hotel. With a pretty girl. Now THAT is the way to travel!

As you may remember, Char and I had toured Glacier National Park in Montana. So while we were there, we drove a few hundred more miles south and east to see the other great wonder of the West — Yellowstone.

And this time I vowed to see many of the sights I had missed on my previous trips.

That meant visiting those remarkable geothermal features. Yellowstone National Park is so huge that you can literally drive for hours to get from one interesting thing to another. And the great geyser basin is located off by itself, steaming away in the southwest corner of the park.

I guess that is how, on my first two trips, I managed to miss one of the most iconic attractions in the entire national park system: Old Faithful.

I was also a little afraid of the crowds. And having to hang around for possibly an hour-and-a-half to see it erupt.

But this is the 21st century. These days, you can ask Siri or Google anything including: “Old Faithful eruption times.” That means no more guessing. You can plan to pull into the parking lot 15 minutes before the boiling water comes flying out of the ground. And, if, like us, you choose one of the early times, you can have the viewing area practically to yourself. Afterwards, you can visit the amazing geyser basin (more geysers than anywhere in the world) and get on with being dazzled by the park’s beauty.

It is a difficult place to capture on video, but I gave it a good try. The short video above features me and the woman who got up early with me to watch boiling water shoot a hundred feet into the sky.

There’s other stuff, too. Please watch. I think you’ll like it.

Jim Busek is a free-lance writer who lives in Norwalk. He can be reached via e-mail at jimbusek@hotmail.com.