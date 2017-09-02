The Salvation Army responds to disastrous flooding

To date in the Texas region, The Salvation Army has mobilized 74 canteens with staff and volunteers who have logged over 8,990 cumulative hours of service. Additionally, The Salvation Army’s relief efforts include:

• 58,255 meals have been served

• 42,328 drinks distributed

• 27,713 snacks handed out

• 10 canteens are serving lunch and dinner in Houston today

• The Salvation Army are the first providers of hot meals to those in Houston

• 9 canteens serving meals in Corpus Christi

• 10 Salvation Army Corps in Texas are sheltering individuals and families

As the needs in this area continue to grow, Salvation Army locations from across the nation, including right here in Northeast Ohio, are lending a helping hand to assist wherever needed in Texas.

The needs to help support the growing relief effort due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey are great. As needs continue to be assessed and distribution logistics are ongoing, we are currently soliciting financial contributions as opposed to in-kind donations. “In Northeast Ohio, our community has such a giving & compassionate spirit to help those most in need. We greatly appreciate the generosity of those in our area who are making financial contributions to assist in the relief effort. These donations can be leveraged immediately as The Salvation Army uses these to provide direct support to families and individuals in need of emergency assistance and following with rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Additionally, by purchasing items in and around the affected region, we can help bolster the local economy, which helps the community recover more quickly.” - Major Joaquin Calvo, Director of Emergency Disaster Services, The Salvation Army Northeast Ohio Division.

Monetary donations can be made to The Salvation Army to help sustain relief efforts in Texas in various ways:

Online: helpsalvationarmy.org

Donate by phone: 1-800--SAL-ARMY

Mail checks to: The Salvation Army P.O. BOX 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301*

Please designate 'Hurricane Harvey' on all checks.

To receive a donation link via text: Text STORM to 51555