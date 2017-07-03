logo

Mapletree Road Race tomorrow

The inaugural "4 Miles on the Fourth" Mapletree Road Race will take place 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The course for this run/walk is set throughout the city of Norwalk and will take place before the annual Norwalk Fourth of July Parade. Along with being a supporter of the Michael H. Hay Scholarship Fund, this race will be a part of the Maple City's bicentennial celebrations. All are welcome to celebrate Norwalk and the continuation of education at Norwalk Catholic School.

The race begins at the corner of Seminary and Prospect Streets and will finish at the Huron County Fairgrounds. Cost is is $15 for students and $30 for adults. 

