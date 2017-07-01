Relay for Life has something for everybody

It was May 26, the Friday of Memorial Day weekend 17 years ago when Wendy Mercereau got the word.

She had cancer.

“I had a 3-year-old and a 3-month old and I was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer,” Mercereau said. “I should not be here. The reason I Relay is I am still fighting. That’s how I fight back. Once you have cancer it is always there in your mind. Anytime you have a medical problem that is the first thing you think of.”

Mercereau will be part of the First Presbyterian Church team at this year’s Relay for Life, set for 2 to 11 p.m. July 15 at Whitney Field.

Relay for Life is a nine-hour party filled with fun and music.

“Anybody is invited,” she said. “We allow strollers, wheelchairs and wagons. Even if they there are there for only 10 minutes. We have food and games and all kinds of things going on.”

What does Relay for Life mean to a cancer survivor?

“It means the world,” Mercereau said. “That’s what Relay is — a celebration for survivors. There is a suvivor lap and when you finish people are clapping for you. It’s hope. It’s like I won. Not everybody wins but we are still fighting for it.

“Just the support and hope. That’s all we need.”

Mercereau pointed out money raised is well spent.

“The money we raise does stay local and does help Huron County and local people,” she said.

Here are some of the things the money is used for:

• Road to Recovery. “There are volunteers who will take you to the hospital and doctor appointsments,” Mercereau said.

• Wig bank. “It’s a free wig program,” she said. “They can come to me and I will get them a free wig.”

• Hope Lodge in Cleveland. It’s a place for family to stay during hospital visits.

• Look good, feel better. “It’s all about skin care, make-up and nutrician,” Mercereau said.

“When you lose your hair you lose all of your hair,” she said. “For a woman when you go to do your make-up and you are bald you don’t even know where to start with your foundation.”

This is the 16th year for the local Relay for Life, which has raised more than $1 million for cancer services.

“We are always looking for volunteers and teams,” Mercereau said.

Some of the day’s highlights are a baby contest at 4 p.m., a Princess Super Hero Meet and Greet at 4:30, a survivor ceremony at 5 and Ms. Relay at 7:30.

There will be a 5-K at 9 a.m. that day with registration at 7:30, It starts and ends and Whitney Field and cost is $20. There will be a quarter-mile fun run for children immediately following the 5-K.

For a 5-K entry form log onto norwalkrelayforlife@gmail.com.