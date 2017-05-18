Communiy asked to help to help local teen 'gallop' against cancer

In November 2016, Grace Giles' life changed, and instead of knowing someone who had cancer, she became that victim and now her 4-H friends and family are asking for the community’s support. Grace’s Gallup against leukemia “speed show benefit” will be held at noon Saturday at the Huron County Fairgrounds.

She was diagnosed with the worst strain of leukemia, known for its rapid growth, acute myelogenous leukemia.

At the time of her diagnoses, Grace was rushed to Akron Children's Hospital, where she endured test after test, and immediately started chemo therapy. Grace then spent the holidays in the hospital, and has only been able to come home once or twice in the six months she's been there.

On March 17, Grace received her last round of chemo therapy. The next day Grace received a bone marrow transplant, which she calls her "new life" or "second birthday."

Grace is a typical eighth grader who loves sports, spending time with friends and especially showing horses and cattle at the Huron County Fair every August as a member of the Earth Angels 4-H club.

With the current economy, it becomes harder and harder to make ends meet, let alone dealing with unexpected, heartbreaking health issues. The Earth Angels, along with the help of the Rough Riders and Trailblazers 4-H clubs, are hosting a speed show benefit to help with the tremendous and costly bills.

A speed show benefit is special in that instead of holding a traditional benefit in a hall, the benefit is being held at the Huron County Fairgrounds, in the form of a horse show. There will be a 50/50 raffle, food, auction, bake sale and more.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Mikayla Salmons is the reporter and secretary for the Trailblazers 4-H club.