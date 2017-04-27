Women invited to help build new Habitat home in Norwalk

Firelands Habitat is one of 300 Habitat organizations nationwide hosting Women Build projects during the week with support from Lowe’s, a longtime partner in the event.

“On Saturday, May 6, Firelands Habitat will celebrate National Women Build Day by raising the walls at our new house at 29 Spring St. in Norwalk. This will be our 13th Women Build house and the 97th home Firelands Habitat has built in Erie and Huron counties,” said Mike McCall, executive director of Firelands Habitat for Humanity. “This is the 10th National Women Build event but our Women Build Team has been building houses for 13 years. They are also a vital part of our fundraising efforts. Last year they raised $7,399 during the Festival of Lights.”

Women and men age 18 and above our invited to join the group as it builds and raises all four walls of the future home of the Rich and Stacy Maynard family. There will be free T-shirts and nail aprons for all volunteers. Construction starts at 8 a.m. with a house blessing ceremony at 10 a.m. The Women Build Committee also is supplying a pot-luck lunch. Volunteers are always welcome as we work on the house from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.

National Women Build Week brings together women to devote at least one day to building decent and affordable housing in their local communities. Nearly 100,000 women from all 50 states have volunteered in previous years.

“We are excited to participate in the 10th annual National Women Build Week,” McCall said. “This is a great opportunity for women of all skill levels to come together to help a family build a decent and affordable place they can call home, and we are grateful to Lowe’s for their financial and volunteer support.”

Lowe’s helped launch National Women Build Week in 2008. Each year, the company provides the support of Lowe’s Heroes volunteers and conducts how-to clinics at stores to teach volunteers construction skills. This year, Lowe’s contributed nearly $2 million to National Women Build Week. Since its partnership began in 2003, Lowe’s has committed more than $63 million to Habitat and helped nearly 6,500 families improve their living conditions.

Firelands Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit house building organization that works in partnership with God’s people in need, building simple decent houses in Erie and Huron counties.

They offer a “Hand-up not a hand-out”. Habitat home owners must help build other partner families homes before than can build and purchase their own. Habitat then sells the house to them at no profit with a zero interest loan. To date, Firelands Habitat has built 95 homes in Erie and Huron counties.