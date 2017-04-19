'If we do nothing, nothing changes'

“We help working families that are recovering from a hardship — whether it be a house fire, cancer (or) surgery,” said its creator, Kay Carr.

Care to Share is holding a benefit from 4 to 9 p.m. April 29 at the Willard Moose Lodge, 220 E. Walton St., Willard. There is a $10 donation.

Activities include a 50/50, tip boards, wine roulette and an auction by Jay Featheringill and his apprentice, Jeremy Jenkins. On a tip board, people pull off a tab and put their name on a number. When the board is sold out, the winner is the number revealed at the top.

“The benefit is to fund the Care to Share program,” Carr said. “I created it in January 2016 to give back to the community. The community has blessed me with (my) business.”

Nineteen years ago, she opened Family Cuts & Hairstyling, 11 E. Maple St., Willard.

“The community has just blessed me. I just want to give back,” Carr said. “I didn’t know how generous people are.”

The benefit features authentic German cuisine.

“These are German women cooking this,” Carr said.

There also will be a care basket donated to the family of Caleb W. Hershiser.

“The money from that basket will go straight to that family,” Carr said.

Through private donations, Care to Share has helped:

• Eight families who lost their homes due to fire

• Four families who were assisted in relocating following a disaster in their area

• Five families who needed groceries because of lay-offs or medical issues

• Two families needing uniforms

• One family in need of school uniforms and supplies

• 20 children adopted for Christmas presents.

Care to Share has helped residents in Plymouth, Greenwich, Norwalk, Shiloh and Attica.

In the first month after Carr created a Facebook page for Care to Share, she had about 700 followers.

“Now I’m a little over a year into it (and) I have more than 1,300,” she said. “I had no idea it was going to blow up the way it has.”

The Care to Share volunteers are people who have joined the Facebook page.

“We make the community. It takes a community to raise a child. It takes a community to help. We have to take care of each other. If we do nothing, nothing changes,” Carr said.