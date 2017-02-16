Fundraiser 'integral' to helping Deep Roots of Hope cause, cancer patients

If so, it’s time for a girls’ night out. The annual Deep Roots of Hope Girls Night Out painting fundraiser is from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at Cameo Pizza at The Creek, 2406 New State Road. Painting starts at 2.

The event will include a number of raffles, chair massages (by Touch of the North Massotherapy), LuLaRoe cash and carry, Cameo pizza, a cash bar and canvas painting provided by Art by India. Your $45 ticket covers all supplies to complete your own canvas masterpiece and free Cameo pizza.

“Our first Girls Night Out fundraiser was held at D&D Smith Winery in February of last year. It was our non-profit's first fundraising event. The funds raised were used to fully support the three local families we sponsored in 2016,” said Holly Weilnau and Candi Kinn, of Deep Roots of Hope, in a prepared statement.

Deep Roots of Hope is the brain-child of Weilnau, a Milan resident. The non-profit organization is a community-supported agriculture program based out of a rural Milan farm which provides free, fresh food to people affected by cancer, according to the Deep Roots website. The Reflector published a feature story about the organization Feb. 6.

“Deep Roots of Hope is 100-percent volunteer. We don't get paid for our efforts and we don't expect to,” Weilnau and Kinn said.

“We want local families battling cancer to know that we are here to fight right alongside them. Albeit a small but mighty gesture, clean eating has been proven to aid in the fight to cure cancer and we would like to give local families the ability to do that by providing them with fresh, locally grown produce.”

Weilnau and Kinn were asked why Girls Night Out is an important fundraiser for Deep Roots of Hope.

“Here in 2017, we've already had six families apply for assistance, so these fundraisers are integral to our cause and set the standard as to how many families we are able to help each year,” the women said.

Tickets are still available for both the 2 and 6 p.m. painting sessions. A number of the raffles, include items donated from local vendors such as One Little Blessing and Christian Roberts Salon & Spa, all of which are available to the public.

“So even if you're not painting, we invite you to come out to Cameo at the Creek on Saturday, Feb. 25 and support our cause,” Weilnau and Kinn said.