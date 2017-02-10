Benefit dinner in memory of Emily Cooley planned

Cooley, just 20 years old, died Jan. 5 after a drug overdose.

A 2015 Edison High graduate, Cooley had been active in majorettes, drama, band, Chargerettes and Baton Academy Twirlers of Norwalk. Many other remembered Cooley for her smile and intelligence. But the young Milan woman also struggled with drug addiction, a battle that started in 2015.

The benefit, which includes a pizza dinner, 50/50 raffle and Chinese auction, aims to raise addiction awareness and raise money for Cooley’s funeral costs. Any additional money will be donated to drug recovery groups said Jamie Mullins, one of the event’s organizers.

Mullins, a co-worker of Cooley’s mother Kim Barman, attended Tuesday’s Norwalk City Council meeting to talk about the event.

“Chris Castle asked me to come because he’s on the ADAMHs board now. City council and the mayor, they all spoke about it,” Mullins said. “The police department is going to be there, Chief Light, Sheriff Corbin — and I have a bunch of recovery groups coming from down near Central Ohio.”

Representatives from the Florida recovery center where Emily stayed also will be attending.

“They’re putting together a scholarship to give away to somebody,” Mullins explained — referring to money that would be used to help someone looking to enter a drug treatment program.

Mullins also mentioned Manny Mendez, outreach coordinator at the Comprehensive Wellness Center in West Palm Beach. Cooley had participated in the center’s rehabilitation program last year for about two months. Now, Mullins says Mendez is working on some sort of financial sponsorship for people seeking treatment.

Mullins quoted Mendez, saying “it’s hard to get a scholarship with demand for bed space.”

He asked everyone to come out to the event, supporting Cooley’s family and others affected by addiction.

To drum up support, Mullins started at “the schools. I’m trying to get all the kids involved in (the benefit). I went to the high school, I went to the middle school because we’re using their building. I even went out to Edison because she went to school there.”

“Just come out and support the good cause. The whole county needs to come,” Mullins said. “Anyone far and between.”

Tickets for the pizza dinner are $8 pre-sale or $10 at the door. Shirts will also be sold to raise funds. They are $10 pre-sale or $12 at the door. Music will be provided by D.J. Rob.

Questions may be directed to Randy at 419-357-0244 or Jamie at 419-706-9275.