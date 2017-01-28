Benefit dinner for Vanderpool set for Feb. 4

He has been in intensive care the majority of his time there and has a long road of recovery ahead.

In support, a benefit spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at St. Alphonsus Hall, Settlement Road, Norwalk. The event will also include 50/50s and a Chinese auction. The cost is a free will donation; checks can be made payable to St. Alphonsus Church (”Vanderpool Benefit” in the memo). Donations of spaghetti, parmesan cheese and auction items are being accepted.

For more information, call Catherine at 419-668-5030, Diane at 419-512-1713, Sue at 419-706-1477, or John at 419-744-2517.