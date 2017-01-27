Freezin’ for a Reason

Every year, hundreds gather at Chippewa Lake for a daring plunge in the frigid lake waters, known as the Polar Bear Jump and 5K Run/Walk. On Saturday, that tradition continues at Chippewa Lake Beach where about 200 or more participants are expected to take part in the seventh annual Polar Bear Jump and 5K Run/Walk sponsored by the Chippewa Lake Lions Club.

Hundreds of people crowd Chippewa Lake Beach to watch as runners finish the 5k Run and Walk. The competitive 5K Run has eight categories of female and male award medals. The main attraction has jumpers dressed in fun costumes, swimming trunks and bikinis shivering and dancing around to stay warm before their big jump.

The day’s events start with a 10 a.m. registration. However, pre-registration is available and highly recommended online at www.chippewalakelions.com. The 5K Run/Walk begins at noon, and the event culminates with the JUMP beginning at 1:15 p.m. A festive “After-Party” is held at the Village Inn.

The entry fee is a donation of $30 (qualifies for both run and/or jump) with proceeds going to SHC/The Arc of Medina County, CrossPointe Community Church - Meals Program, Lafayette Township Fire Department, Church on the Lake – Food Pantry and the Chippewa Lake Lions Club to support the needy in our community. Runners and jumpers are encouraged to obtain sponsors and those raising $500 or more will get VIP Jumper privileges, raise $100 and get a free T-Shirt. Sponsors may make donations online to support their favorite jumpers and runners too.

For more information please visit www.chippewalakelions.com or contact Alan Robbins at 330-701- 7879.