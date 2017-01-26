Local teen 'keeps saying she’s going to beat it'

She was a 2016 honors graduate of Plymouth High School that served as the former president of the Plymouth FFA that loved to ride horses. She had just finished her first semester at Wilmington College and was starting her second when she received bad news.

Myers was diagnosed with sarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer; she was given a 10 percent chance of survival.

“She found out a month ago to two months ago,” her aunt Joanne Myers said. “She loves people; she loves helping kids. She’s always got a big smile on her face and she loves her horses. She’s a very, very smart girl. She was so disappointed to have dropped out. She loves school.”

While Myers said the family is taking it well, the experience has still been difficult and taken it’s toll.

“When they started treatment, they told Kim she had a 10 percent chance. They’re still hopeful,” the girls’ aunt said. “They said she’d have 50 weeks of treatment. I think she’s in the fifth or sixth week.

“They’re hanging in there pretty good,” Myers added. “She gets a lot of those five day chemo treatments. She has spots throughout her body but the one on her arm has shrunk, so that was good. She’s getting two different types of chemo now.”

Myers is receiving treatment from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, which her aunt said makes a three hour one-way trip for the family, causing them to miss work.

Kim’s cousin Brittany Parks and her friend Megan Ewell are putting on a benefit to help the family gain support and to help off set the financial burden.

“She has a very good, positive view about it,” Parks said.

“She keeps saying she’s going to beat it. I guess in my mind I don’t want my family to have to worry about financial things when they have so much else on their plates. I don’t want them to have to worry about money when they have to focus on getting their daughter healthy again.”

The spaghetti dinner benefit will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Richland County Fairgrounds. The family is asking for a $10 donation for the the dinner, which will include live and silent auctions, a side raffle and more.

Anyone who would like more information can call 567-274-3307.