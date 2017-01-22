Firefighters raise funds to give children in need new coats

“We’re accepting donations again for that this year. People can either send donations directly here to the station (or) they can stop in (and) we’ll write them a receipt for it,” Norwalk firefighter Charlie Hillman said. The department is located at 42 Whittlesey Ave.

This is the department’s second year working with the non-profit, and Hillman said he hopes it will be just as successful.

“We did 20-something coats last year. We’re trying to do another 20 coats this year,” he said. “We went to Maplehurst and League this year. Both years we went to Maplehurst and League and did a sizing and got a list together.”

Last year, Hillman and other firefighters worked with school officials to find a total of 30 children in need of coats.

Hillman said he was inspired by Elyria firefighters gathering donations for coats for children. The nonprofit raises funds instead of collecting used coats because, as the website states, “Operation Warm believes that every child, regardless of circumstance, deserves their own brand new coat.”

“It not only helps support kids who don’t have coats,” Hillman said. “It also supports the union factory that makes the coats.”

The coats are made entirely in the U.S.A., according to the company’s website.