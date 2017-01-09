Benefit planned for 'wonderful guy who’d help anyone who needed anything'

At just 45, Norwalk’s Kevin Stoddard has has been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer, a condition that has rendered him unable to work and struggling “financially, physically and emotionally.”

“We’re just trying to raise a bit of money for him for bills and everyday expenses,” said John Young, president of the Norwalk Eagle Riders who are helping to organize a dinner benefit for Stoddard.

The dinner will be served from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Norwalk Eagles and will include spaghetti, salad, bread and desserts. A $10 donation is asked for each and adult and $5 for children 10 and under. Chu Dat Frawg will perform live from 9 to 11 p.m. and there will be a Chinese raffle and a 50/50 raffle. The Eagle Rider’s jail and D.J. Rob Rhineberger will provide entertainment.

“I’ve known Kevin for quiet long time,” Young said. “He’s a wonderful guy who’d help anyone who needed anything and he’s someone who would do anything for anyone.”

The flier advertising the event indicates Stoddard is a loving father of “two amazing kids, Cody and Donna” and has been with the local 744 carpenter's union for 18 years. Stoddard is also engaged to Janet Kuhlman, of Norwalk.

Young said Stoddard isn’t part of the Eagle Riders group, but is a good, personal friend of his.

“He’s just a personal friend,” Young said. “When they asked if we’d help, I approached the rest of the group and everyone was more than happy to do it. That’s what we do. We’re people helping people.”

“It’s not easy for him to ask for help on anything,” Kuhlman said.

“I had to tell him he’s worked so hard for everything he has. I’d hate to see him lose everything he’s worked for. It’s been very financially difficult and hard on the family. We’ve had great friends and family that have helped us out,” he added. “We even had strangers donating saying they wanted to help. It’s amazing. It’s so kind and it’s good to know you have people that will be there for you when you need them.”

Kuhlman said Stoddard just had the cancer removed Jan. 3 and currently has a colonoscopy bag in place while his body heals, something that restricts his ability to do many things. The family was told it would be at least two months before Stoddard is well enough to return to work and that he will have to undergo a more intensive chemo treatment to make sure the cancer is taken care of.

“We’re just happy he should be OK,” Kuhlman said. “But it has been hard.”

Young said they doesn’t have an amount they’re hoping to raise for the ill man, adding “everything helps”.

“We’ve had some really nice donations already and we’re looking for more donations,” Young said. “You know, $100 would help someone. We’re just going to raise as much as we can.

“Anyone (who) has gone through or maybe knows someone that has gone through cancer, like I’ve gone through cancer myself, you know it’s hard on a family. Anyone that has a heart and wants to help out can come and show their support or make a donation. If it was the other way around, I’m very sure Kevin would be one of the first people there, doing whatever he could to help out.”

Anyone who wishes to just make a donation can call 419-577-9562.