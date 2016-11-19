Middle school fundraiser heats things up

The festival will feature a chili cook-off and craft show — taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

The festival will be at South Central Middle School, 3291 Greenwich-Angling Road, Greenwich.

Bring your appetite because the cost of admission includes homemade chili, a hot dog and drinks. You might also consider bringing your culinary skills, as the winner of the cook-off takes home a $100 prize. Second is $50 and third place is $25.

Anyone still interested in putting their recipe to the test can contact Ashley Fishbaugh by e-mailing afishbaugh@south-central.org or by calling 419-752-0011. The cost to enter is $5.

There are plenty of other family-friendly events for those not entering the cook-off. Entertainment planned includes children’s games, basket and 50-50 raffles, face painting and a family photographer for photos on-site.

A number of vendors will also be present — more than 31, said Fishbaugh, who is in charge of the event.

“Some are crafters and some are more businesses, like Scentsy,” she said.

It’s a chance to get a head start on holiday shopping and to support a good cause — raising funds for the upcoming South Central seventh and eighth-grade Washington D.C. trip.

“This whole fundraiser is really for this purpose,” said Fishbaugh, who hoped families would come out for a fun evening and support the students.

The event was successful last year and she is “hoping it will be even more successful this year.”

“I think the kids are excited about it. I think they’ve been doing a nice job advertising it,” Fishbaugh said. “I think not only they, but their parents, are excited about it. ... I think it’s just a really great opportunity.”