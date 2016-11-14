The salon celebrated a decade of donating to the PiggyBack Foundation by giving all proceeds from a 50/50 raffle drawing, basket drawings and all services provided that day to the organization designed to help those most in need.

“We do this every year to raise money for the PiggyBack Foundation, which is a foundation set up to provide help to families in Huron County that have been struck down with a serious illness, like cancer,” said Angela Sergent, front desk operator at Christian Roberts.

“That foundation helps the families to provide help for medical expenses, or for gas traveling back and forth to the Cleveland Clinic or Akron’s Children’s Hospital or anything like that. They even donate money to help them even come here to get a service — something to help them feel pampered in some way. Some things help the families feel better during such a hard time.

“So every year for about 10 years now we’ve raised money and 100 percent of the proceeds helps those families,” Sergent added.

“Every bit of the proceeds from the services and everything that comes from the silent auction and the raffle tickets and 50/50 tickets goes directly to the foundation. It’s something near and dear to our hearts because we’ve even had families that we have helped through that as well. We all donated our time and we all volunteered to do this because it’s such good cause.”

Sargent said it wasn’t a question of why do a fundraiser for the organization and its families, but why wouldn’t you?

For example, a family finds out that Mom has only two months to live.

“This foundation is set up to send that family to Florida for a vacation as a one last vacation with their mom. I don’t see why not. It would be a lot more beneficial if more people donated to the PiggyBack Foundation because they do such good work to help these families where their loved one has just found out that they have this terrible disease and a lot of them don’t have the money to (pay for) hospital bills or gas for traveling back and forth or food. Sometimes they need money for food or clothes. It’s a very, very good cause.”

In the past, the salon has raised $10,000 and had the goal of doing so again.

“(They) actually raised almost $70,000 in 10 years, so we’re hoping to raise (another) $10,000 to make that $80,000,” said When Pigs Fly owner and director Lisa Hiler. “We’re pretty excited about that.”

When Pigs Fly is a resale shop in Norwalk, proceeds of which all go directly to the PiggyBack Foundation.

Hiler said the help from Christian Roberts, and others who donate, goes a long way.

“Oh my gosh, it’s immense, especially with Christmas coming up,” she said. “We’ve helped over 70 families this year so we’ll be sending out funds for our families for Christmas and Thanksgiving so they can have funds for a Thanksgiving meal. So the fundraiser at this time is perfect because it’s right before the holidays. So it’s immensely helpful.”