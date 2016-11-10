Get a preview of 'Bras for a Cause' entries

The “Bras for a Cause” contest is presented by VacationLand Federal Credit Union. This year’s theme is Motown.

The bras will be displayed in the former Bath and Body Works store front near Things Remembered. In addition, mall visitors can also purchase their event tickets and DreamCation raffle tickets from the Girls’ Night Out committee.

“We also have extended the deadline to Friday, Nov. 18. So there is still time to create your masterpiece and submit it,” said Peg Miller, executive director of Cancer Services.

Participants are asked to decorate a bra in whatever way their creative juices take them. Bras must be submitted, along with an entry form no later than Friday, Nov. 18. There is no entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in several categories. For an entry form and a list of contest rules, visit girlsnightoutcharity.com or call 419-626-4548.

The 12th annual Girls’ Night Out, a charity event which benefits Cancer Services, Fisher-Titus Mammography Fund, Firelands Regional Medical Center Cancer Program Fund and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Centers Patient Services Fund, is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 21 at the Kalahari Resort Convention Center, U.S. 250, Sandusky. Cleveland Clinic is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event.

Event tickets are $50. Tickets for the Girls’ Night Out event can be purchased at different locations around the community and online at www.girlsnightoutcharity.com. Visa, Master Card and Discover are accepted. Reserved tables for 10 are also available. For more information on ticket locations, visit the website.

Tickets for the DreamCation Raffle are $10 each and are available online at www.girlsnightoutcharity.com and all Girls’ Night Out ticket locations. The winner can choose from one of six destinations including Bermuda, Canada, Costa Rica, Hawaii, Las Vegas and Monaco. Only 1,500 tickets will be sold. Anyone 18 years or older can purchase tickets. Ticket holders do not have to