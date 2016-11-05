Monroeville schools organize Giving Tree donation drive

Monroeville local schools runs a program to collect new, unopened children’s toys, clothing and other items kids have asked for or need each year. The school distributes these gifts to deserving children within the community, bringing them a little holiday cheer they might not receive otherwise.

This project is known as the “Giving Tree,” and the school relies on the generous annual support and donations from groups and individuals to keep it going. The project gives annually to more than 30 children and seven families.

Monroeville’s guidance department, along with the National Honor Society, plans to sponsor as many low-income families as possible throughout the holiday season.

This project aims to deliver presents and a message of hope to youngsters, while providing them a memorable Christmas they might not otherwise have.

The objectives of the Giving Tree are to help needy children throughout the community of Monroeville experience the joy of Christmas, to play an active role in the development of our community’s children, to unite all members of local communities in a common cause during this time of year and to contribute to better the community for the future.

This is the seventh year Monroeville will participate in the Giving Tree Project. Each year, the project gets more difficult and includes more families to choose from.

Each year the school places several trees locating around the school decorated with ornaments. These ornaments have the kids’ wishes and needs printed on them. Students, staff, faculty and community members are encouraged to take an ornament and purchase a present for a child.

Monetary donations are also accepted. Donations and presents may be dropped off at the guidance office through Dec. 12. All donations are greatly appreciated. Any questions should be directed to Jen Sieger-Harvey or Amanda Stieber at 419-465-2431 ext. 304.