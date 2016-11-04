Norwalkians' W.Va. mission trip a major success

Members from churches in Norwalk and the surrounding areas — St. Paul’s and St. Mary’s Church, the Chapel North and South Campuses, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, the Foundations Church, Oasis, Norwalk Alliance Church and the Monroeville United Church of Christ — spent nine days of service working on 11 properties, eight homes and three churches.

Non-church members also donated their time, involving over 160 volunteers with approximately 110 being local. ACT organizer David Wallace was pleased to announce “over 2,400 man hours, tens of thousands of dollars in donated materials and thousands of dollars of food given, all in the name of God.”

In a period of nine days, the group repaired homes, business and returned churches into “useful and functioning areas of worship,” said Wallace.

Thirty-one Norwalk area students also went on the trip — learning hands-on skills and the joy and importance of giving back to the community. Community members of all ages joined the trip to help complete strangers who were affected by the devastating flood.

“The personal stories are numerous and life-changing, not only for the people who received help but for our volunteers as well,” Wallace wrote.

Norwalk volunteers and people from the surrounding areas brought donations of clothes, books, water, money and care packages as well.

“ACT provided food, tools, lodging and ensured materials were onsite for these people who went on this mission trip,” wrote Wallace in a newsletter.

“This is only made possible because of people like you who graciously and generously support ACT by sharing your time, talents and financial support! Please continue to pray for the people in Kanawha County as there are still many people who are displaced and in need. Hopefully, ACT will be returning soon to helping these people.

“ACT would like to thank everyone here at home and all of those in West Virginia who helped make this mission trip so successful! Visit our website at www.answeringthecalltogether.com for more pictures.”