Benefit event planned for local 4-year-old

Peyton, a resident of New Haven, recently was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma Botryoid develops in the muscle and requires extensive treatment. Peyton has already started treatment at Akron Children’s Hospital, and her family is asking for community support in her fight against cancer.

The benefit will include a dinner of chicken or pork, green beans, salad and a roll for $10. Carry-out is available. There will also be a DJ, face-painting, balloon animals, a bounce house and bake sale.

To help raise funds, the family is hosting a silent raffle, live auction and raffle of a Harley Davidson Sportster 1000.

For more info, or to donate, contact Cori Schafer at 419-541-0209. Donations can be made at any Firelands Federal Credit Union under “Prayin’ 4 Peyton.”