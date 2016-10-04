Abigail Pregnancy plans family-friendly fundraiser

The fundraiser is “Laugh for Life,” an event featuring comedian Jonnie W. It will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Chapel South, 156 South Norwalk Road.

Tickets cost $20 each and are on sale now.

According to its website, Abigail is a 501c3, non-profit pregnancy care service organization “funded entirely by donations from individuals, businesses, churches, and grants.”

Through these donations, the organization provides everything from baby food to formula, diapers and pack n’ plays at no cost to the mothers receiving them.

“One-hundred percent of the proceeds will go to benefit Abigail pregnancy services,” said Amanda Clark, Abigail’s executive director.

Clark said the charity offers many services including peer counseling and a parenting class, at the end of which parents can choose from baby monitors and an infant carseat or a pack n’ play.

“We offer that at no charge, but of course that costs us money to offer,” Clark said. “We also offer a layette, which has everything a new mom would need for the first week or two with her baby.

“All the finances earned really help.”

If this fundraiser goes well, the center will consider holding a similar event next year.

“I don’t think anyone is going to leave without having a great time,” Clark said.

She said she’s seen comedian Jonnie W. twice already, and he’s sure to bring plenty of laughs.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event, but is interested in making donations, can call the center’s Norwalk office at 419-668-9500 or reach them by mail at PO Box 68, Norwalk, OH 44857.