Father, daughter donate hair to better cause

That’s why one Norwalk couple has decided to donate their hair, and now their 5-year-old daughter has decided to follow in their footsteps.

“I started donating my hair about six or eight years ago,” said Josh White, 28.

“Somebody needs hair and I can grow and it was more important than anything else I was doing in my life at the time. I thought I might as well do something worthwhile for somebody else.”

Now he and his wife Mallory both donate their hair.

“This is my third time donating,” he said. “I don’t cut it (in between donations). I just let it grow. It has to be at least 10 inches long.”

White guessed he had more than a foot of hair to send to Locks of Love. His 5-year-old daughter Chloe nearly matched him with 10 inches.

“That was her,” White said of whose idea it was for Chloe to donate her hair.

“I just said what I was doing and that her mom was doing the same thing and she just wanted to do it too.”

Friday’s haircut was Chloe’s first.

“I’m going to donate my hair,” she said. “I just wanted to. My dad is going to, too.”

The hair prostheses provided by Locks of Love are custom-made from donated ponytails and estimated to be between $3,500 and $6,000. However, the charity provides them free or on a sliding scale, based on the family’s financial needs.

The prostheses are made especially for younger patients and thus require no tape or glue to keep them in place. Instead they form a vacuum seal around the wearer’s head so they won’t fall or be pulled off. The also person can shower and swim with them, making them better equipped for the more active lifestyle of a younger patient.

The organization only creates prostheses for patients up to 21 years old. Gray, colored, permed and shorter hair can be donated to Locks of Love. Hair shorter than 10 inches or that is gray is sold to help offset costs of making prostheses. Bleached hair cannot be donated.

Anyone interested in donating their hair should contact their local salon or visit the Locks of Love’s website, www.locksoflove.org.