Mission trip aims to help West Virginia flood victims

ACT will be sponsoring a mission trip Oct. 21 through 30 to Clendenin, W.Va. — a town which was devastated recently by a massive flood that hit parts of the state. During the trip, volunteers will help rebuild homes destroyed by the flood.

“There’s an opportunity for people to give back,” said David Wallace, city council member and executive director of ACT.

The floods hit Clendenin hard. They took the town in June, destroying the business district downtown, the post office, fire station and even taking out the high school.

A total of 24 people perished in the disaster and seven are still unaccounted for. Although the floods happened in June, the town still has a lot of repairs to do.

Fortunately, ACT intends to help. The organization has sponsored a number of these mission trips before, Wallace said, which usually cost hundreds of dollars per volunteer.

For this trip, they’re waiving the fee and allowing volunteers to go for free. Food, lodging and all tools and materials needed also will be provided on site.

Experience is not required. Men, women and youth groups are all invited to come on the trip, which will be about a 4 hour and 25 minute drive.

Volunteers are welcome to join the group for any of the days they are available during the weekend.

Any large groups planning to volunteer should contact Wallace so lodging arrangements may be made. His number is 419-706-8656.

An organizational meeting will be held for the trip at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Chapel, 156 South Norwalk Road in Norwalk, room C-3.