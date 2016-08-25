Cystic fibrosis benefit to be held for Matt Stieber

The Norwalk event will benefit Matt Stieber, a local man who recently received a double lung transplant this summer after his own lungs deteriorated due to cystic fibrosis (CF).

Tickets for the diner are $5 for adults and $3 for children. Businesses and companies are welcome to donate raffle prizes, and people can purchase raffle tickets. There also will be a 50-50 drawing during the dinner.

CF is a lifelong disease with no cure. Although recent advances in medical technology have lengthened the lives of people with the condition, medical treatments are still costly. As Stieber’s aunt, Mary Krishner, writes, “Matt has spent more time at the hospital than at home throughout his life. As a child, he had to have breathing treatments several times a day.”

Until he received the transplants, Stieber had to continue breathing treatments.

Although his lungs are new and relatively healthy, Stieber still will have to receive 24-hour care for several months. During this time, he won’t be able to interact with many people due to risk of infection. He also will need to continue treatment for CF, as the rest of his organs will still be affected by the disease.

Anyone who wishes to help also and his family are welcome to attend the benefit or donate through the Norwalk Federal Credit Union, 175 Cleveland Road. Donations through the credit union may be made to the “Matthew Stieber lung transplant benefit.”

Surgery costs for the transplant have been covered, but after care and other medical expenses are not. Anti-rejection medication, physical therapy, blood tests, pulmonary rehab, follow-up visits and more will be required.

Questions or calls can be directed to Mary Krishner at 567-201-3185 or 567-201-3185.