Area editor competing on Jeopardy! champs round

The episode will air at 7:30 p.m. today on Cleveland’s CBS affiliate, Channel 19 WOIO-TV.

Aten will compete with an MIT robotics student from Georgia and a fourth-grade teacher from New Jersey.

In December 2016, when Aten made his initial appearance on the show, he told host Alex Trebek that for the first 10 seconds of Final Jeopardy!, his mind went blank. But he dug deep and came up with the correct response that won him a sizable $35,000 in that game. He went on to become a seven-game champion, earning $107,499.

Now he’s back on the show, seeking more money in the Tournament of Champions. For additional information, visit Jeopardy.com.

With 23 million viewers each week, “Jeopardy!” is the top-rated quiz show on TV, and has won several awards and distinctions over the course of its more than 30 years on the air, including the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. The show and Trebek are in their 34th season in syndication.

Civista Bank promotes Jaskolski and Meinert

Civista Bank has named Donna M. Jaskolski to the bank’s executive management team as senior vice president and the bank’s customer experience officer.

In announcing her addition to the bank, president Dennis G. Shaffer explained, “Donna’s primary responsibility is enhancing the customer experience across all of Civista’s business lines to create a consistent high level of customer satisfaction. As the industry continues to leverage new technologies in payments and financial management, the customer interaction remains the center of all we do here at Civista.”

Jaskolski comes to Civista with 11 years in banking and over 25 years in customer service. She is a graduate of Central Michigan University and is a member of ATHENA International. She and her husband Dave have two sons.

Shaffer also announced the promotion of Kristine G. Meinert to senior vice president, retail banking, following the retirement of Robert L. Cox.

“Kris has been with the bank nearly 40 years and has advanced through various retail banking leadership positions. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Branch Operations and will now direct the sales, service, and operations of Civista’s retail banking,” Shaffer said.

Meinert is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and resides in Berlin Heights with her husband Will.

Offering joy to military children

Operation Homefront and Dollar Tree Inc. will once again join forces this year to make the holidays brighter for our military families with the nonprofit’s Holiday Toy Drive. For the 11th consecutive year, Dollar Tree customers can purchase toys for military kids, easing the financial burdens that often accompany the holiday season for junior- and mid-grade service members and their families.

Dollar Tree stores will have collection boxes available in which shoppers place their purchased toys, knowing they will be delivered to the children of our men and women in uniform. Operation Homefront volunteers collect these toys to be distributed at the nonprofit’s holiday events across the country and through on-base Family Readiness Groups.

“Over the course of the past 11 years, we have made a real difference, with millions of goods going to support our military families,” said John Pray Jr., president and CEO of Operation Homefront. “Our work together over this holiday season continues to demonstrate our collective appreciation for their exceptional service and the importance of our efforts to help this very special group of our fellow Americans thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect.”

OperationHomefront.org also accepts online contributions for all of Operation Homefront’s programs to build strong, stable and secure military families.

Zaky receives award of excellence

SANDUSKY — Dr. Sherif Zaky, medical director of pain management services and pain physician at Firelands Physician Group, was recognized with the Award of Excellence by the American Health Council. Specializing in pain management, Zaky was selected for inclusion because of his exemplary achievement and dedication in the field of pain management, thereby providing significant contributions to the healthcare industry.

The Award of Excellence is presented by the American Health Council to those doctors and medical educators who exceed expectations in performing their duties. These physicians are recognized for their admirable character, selfless dedication, and outstanding effort.

In addition to this notable award, Zaky recently spoke at and moderated the South Egypt Cancer Institute, Assiut University’s “BMT Case Study Based Workshop” on the topic of ultrasound guided nerve blocks in the head, neck and upper limb to help train young physicians in this area. The event took place on Oct. 6 to 9 in Hurghada, Egypt.

For more information about the pain management services from Dr. Zaky and Firelands Physician Group, visit firelandsphysiciangroup.com/pain.

