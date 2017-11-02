Law firm leaving Norwalk

The law firm was founded in 1932 by Frank J. Hiltz, who teamed up with his son-in-law, Robert A. Wiedemann. The pair formed a general practice law firm to serve Huron County and nearby villages and municipalities.

Allton joined Hiltz and Wiedemann in practicing law after graduating from Duke Law School. Allton’s career has spanned 4 1/2 decades and will come to a close at the end of 2017.

“I do trial work,” he said.

Allton has been a criminal defense attorney and handled personal-injury and domestic cases.

Raised in Millersport, Allton has lived in Norwalk since 1976. Millersport is on Buckeye Lake and east of Columbus.

“It’s been a great place to live,” Allton said, referring to Norwalk. “Politically, maybe not the best place, but other than that, it’s been a great place to live. … Too Republican for me.”

About 1982, Allton ran for the state representative position that covers the 90th district, but lost to Dick Rench. Allton also was a candidate for Huron County juvenile and probate court judge, but lost to Timothy Cardwell.

Curtis J. Koch joined Hiltz, Wiedemann, Allton & Koch in 1986 after graduating from Miami University and Capital University Law School. He is admitted to both the northern and southern districts of the U.S. district courts and is an active member in the Erie County, Huron County and the Ohio State Bar associations.

Koch has concentrated his practice to personal bankruptcy, criminal, traffic and drunk-driving defense and domestic relations law. He is continuing the tradition of providing quality legal services in his newly renovated office at 1115 Fifth St., Sandusky.

Since Koch is moving the law firm to Sandusky, Allton said it was a good time to retire.

After his retirement, Allton plans to spend two weeks in Georgia.

“Then I will decide what I want to do after that,” he said.