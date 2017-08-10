Business roundup: Century 21 opens third location

Century 21 Premiere Properties, which first opened in Norwalk, announced the opening of a new office at 308 E. State St., Fremont. The new office will offer area homebuyers and sellers an increased level of service and convenience in their real estate transaction needs.

"Century 21 Premiere Properties is excited to extend its presence to the Fremont area," said broker/owner, Annette Wilcox.

"This expansion will enable us to introduce area consumers to its array of real estate services including specialty-market programs such as the Century 21 Fine Homes and Estates and the CENTURY 21 Commercial programs which focus on the luxury and commercial property real estate market segments respectively."

Century 21 Premiere Properties has two other offices at 201 Milan Avenue, Suite B in Norwalk and 31100 Pinetree Rd, Suite 125 in Pepper Pike.

A full roster of Century 21 Premiere Properties's agents as well as a full list of their listings for sale can be found at their website, http://premierepropertiesnorwalk.c21.com/

Kuhn joins CPA firm

SANDUSKY — Payne, Nickles & Company, CPAs, has announced the addition of Mary Kuhn to the firm’s Sandusky office.

Mary is a para-professional and her responsibilities include client bookkeeping, payroll, payroll taxes, and tax return preparation.

Mary is a native of Castalia and has earned an Associate of Science in accounting from Bowling Green State University. She is pursing her bachelor’s degree. Mary resides in Castalia with her husband Joel and daughter Mea, who is a sophomore at Huron High School.

With offices in Norwalk and Sandusky and a staff of over thirty employees, Payne, Nickles & Company is a locally-owned firm of business advisors and CPAs providing forward-looking, client-oriented professional accounting and advisory services. Payne, Nickles & Company strives toward providing creative services to its clients by having the ability to visualize new approaches and provide feedback that helps expand clients’ perspectives.

Murray ranks in Top 100

SANDUSKY — The National Trial Lawyers announced that John T. Murray of Murray & Murray Co., L.P.A. in Sandusky has been selected for inclusion into its Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Ohio, an honor given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior skills and qualifications in the field.

Membership in this exclusive organization is by invitation only, and is limited to the top 100 attorneys in each state or region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law.

The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys, and also provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

With his selection, Murray has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer.

The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research. As The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 is an essential source of networking and information for trial attorneys throughout the nation, the final result of the selection process is a credible and comprehensive list of the most outstanding trial lawyers chosen to represent their state or region.

