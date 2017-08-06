Kaiser expands RX pick-up service to Wakeman

Prescriptions filled at Kaiser Community Pharmacy in Norwalk will be available for next day pick-up, Monday through Friday, at the Fisher-Titus Family Medicine office at 24 Hyde St. in Wakeman. Kaiser Community Pharmacy currently provides this service in New London.

“We launched the Rx Pick-up concept in New London in late spring after community leaders reached out to us about the need for pharmacy services for local residents,” Reer said. “We are pleased to be able to offer Wakeman area residents the same convenience of picking up their prescriptions at a location that is close to home.”

Physicians can order prescriptions for their patients through Kaiser Community Pharmacy in Norwalk and they will be available the next day in Wakeman at the Family Medicine office on Hyde Street. This service is offered Monday through Friday.

Also as part of Rx Pick-up, a Kaiser Community pharmacist will be at the Wakeman Family Medicine office one day a month to meet with community members who may have questions about their medications.

“We believe strongly in helping people gain access to health-care services in their own communities whenever that is feasible,” said Lorna Strayer, president of Fisher-Titus Medical Center. “So we are very pleased to expand this service to the Wakeman community.

“I appreciate the collaboration of so many to make this happen, including Dr. Chris Canfield and her team at Fisher-Titus Family Medicine in Wakeman, Kaiser Community Pharmacist Lisa Reer, and the Fisher-Titus interdepartmental team that pulled all the pieces together,” she added.

Kaiser Community Pharmacy, formerly Kaiser-Wells Pharmacy, joined the Fisher-Titus Health system late last year. In addition to the full-service pharmacy in Norwalk, Kaiser Community Pharmacy offers a wide array of home medical equipment, respiratory and rehabilitation home services, and retail items including personal care products, greeting cards, and scrubs.

For more information, area residents can visit the Fisher-Titus Family Medicine-Wakeman office or call Kaiser Community Pharmacy, call 419-668-1078.