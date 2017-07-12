'I’m so happy with who I am'

Richard Scheufler, a local marketing consultant and the area’s leading Google Partner, overcame incredible odds when he graduated from the MBA program at Case Western Reserve University on May 21.

Scheufler, 38, attended Western Reserve Schools in Collins but did not graduate after contracting spinal meningitis in the final semester of his senior year of high school.

“Walking down the aisle at Severance Hall to receive my master’s diploma in person from Dean Robert Widing was one of the most rewarding moments of my life,” Scheufler said. “Growing up with ADHD, I had trouble focusing in the classroom and spent a lot of my school years in the hallway. My teachers knew I was smart, but my attention-seeking behaviors were a huge distraction to the other students. Frankly, no one expected me to get very far in life.”

Today Scheufler owns two companies along with his wife, Alexandra: VIB Marketing Agency — a global company that serves all size businesses, vibmarketing.com; and Drone Providers Inc. – an FAA-licensed aerial videography and photography service, droneprovidersinc.com. He also founded the Marketing Foundation — a 501(c)3 non-profit that gives a voice to those who deserve but cannot afford it, marketing.foundation.

“Earning a master’s degree while successfully creating and managing multiple businesses, not to mention keeping my children and family a priority, was a lot to handle. But I actually feel that my ADHD was an asset. Having a lot of things to do helps to keep me focused,” Scheufler said.

Scheufler has been passionate about business and marketing his entire life. He started his first business at age 10, selling worms for bait and produce from his garden.

Scheufler said he saw “a lot of downfall and failure,” but decided he wasn’t going to give up.

“I don’t see failure as failure, I see it as I’m one step closer to knocking it out of the park,” he said. “It’s just part of the process. I’m just overly optimistic and passionate.”

That optimism is what helped to pull him “from the shadows.”

“The biggest thing that helped me was being optimistic,” he said. “I’ve said many times life kicked me off my horse but I kept riding on. ... Hold on to your visions and dreams and never, ever forget about that. That’s the most fun thing — my clients telling me about their vision or their dream or their logo and I just get so excited because I can help to make that happen.”

Scheufler said despite his challenges — defying the odds and making his way up to Case Western despite having a GED, working with health problems and ADHD — he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m so happy with who I am,” he said.

“Everything I went through, I wouldn’t change any of it because it got me where I am today. It’s amazing we can all change our own futures We’re all beautiful amazing creatures that can do anything. We just have to have faith in the unknown and believe in yourself. Just believe.”

Scheufler currently resides in Vermilion with his wife and three children, Ricky, 12, Juliette, 16, and Ari, 1.

Richard Scheufler can be contacted at 440-984-7049.