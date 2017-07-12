Countdown on for biggest car auction ever to hit this area

The 400 cars are in lines on the north end of the Summit Motorsports Park property ready for viewing and then the Saturday bidding process. The auctioneers, as many as a half dozen, have their voices in order. All that is needed, according to car owner Ron Hackenberger, is interested buyers.

And it is apparent there is a lot of interest, not only stateside but from foreign countries such as Holland, Germany, Netherlands, Australia and Ireland.

“John Froelich from Westlake (J.F. Marketing Auction & Real Estate Services) and Yvette VanDerBrink (VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC, of Hardwick, Minn.), have done an exceptional job of putting this sale together,” Hackenberger said. “They have made sure every ‘t’ is crossed and ‘i’ dotted as we get ready for Saturday morning out here at Summit for a 400-vehicle sale and then on Sunday over at the old Wolohan property in Avery for trucks and a variety of specialty vehicles such as wagons, sleds, tractors, etc.”

Hackenberger talked about the long day expected on Saturday.

“I have been studying Mecham Auction times on television and see a vehicle moving through the bidding process every 90 seconds,” he said. “I hope to take at least 10 seconds off that time. Just do the math. We need to sell one car every 80 seconds (45 cars an hour) in order to sell the vehicles in what we hope will be 12 hours or less.”

Gates open at Summit at 7 a.m. Saturday with the auction starting at 9 a.m. sharp.

Friday will be used as a viewing day at both locations. There will be no charge at Summit on Friday.

However, on Saturday, as the auction is run in conjunction with the park’s Blue Suede Cruise Show that day, there will be a $20 per adult (16-and-under are free) charge at the gate. Ticket-holders can view the auction proceedings all day and stay for the show that night but they can’t bid. Only those who have purchased a $50 bidding paddle will be allowed to bid.

There will be bidding on one vehicle at a time on both Saturday and Sunday but at least five other auctioneers will be lined up constantly with photos of the vehicles ready to be sold (the cars will not be moved for the auction).

Hackenberger explained that although all of the vehicles were hauled to Summit over the last two weeks, many of them could have been driven.

“Probably 50 percent of them would start,” he said. “The ones that don’t or have other mechanical problems, we will point out. In most cases, we won’t have to say anything. The bidders that will be in the tent have done their homework.

“Goodness sake, I drove many of them to Norwalk, some of them as far away as the state of Washington. That particular one was a ’61 Plymouth push-button drive,” he said. “I was up in the northwest that morning when it was 10-below. Common sense told me to trailer it back but I thought what the heck, let’s see if it will run. Low-and-behold, it cranked right up so I figured I would give it a go. I drove it to Billings, Mont., that day. I parked it at a motel and tossed and turned all night figuring I would be there a day or two looking for transportation to get back home. No problem. She fired up the next morning and I brought her home. Better than 2,000 miles. I pulled her in the barn and she has not been out in the weather since we trailered her out here.”

And after some 40 years of collecting, will there be a tear or two shed when he sees them head down the road?

“Nope,” Hackenberger said. “I figure I have kept every one of them out of the weather ever since I took ownership of them so I have treated them well. I even restored as many of 50 of them. Get right down to it, I have done their new owners a favor. Not one of those vehicles has set out in the weather until I moved them out of storage into the in-closure down on 250 and that certainly would not have been the case had I not came to their rescue.

“I was asked that same question when I sold my pipe-hauling fleet, 100 tractors and 200 trailers some years back,” he went on to say. “Told them the same thing. There goes a lot of iron.”

There are some fond memories of some of those trips to pick up those vintage cars.

“That two-door Hudson over there came out of North Carolina,” he said. “Loaded two of my grandsons in the truck that morning and we were off to pick it up. I had a grand time with those boys. I don’t think they will ever forget it. I know I won’t.”

Hackenberger will hold back between 25 and 30 vehicles he intends to personally restore.

I am just middle-aged at 81,” he said with a grin. “Lots of time to do some metal work, sanding and painting.”

Will he sleep in on Monday morning?

“I would like to think I could,” he said. “But, on second thought, I would have to think there will be a lot of my Studebaker Club friends who will still be hanging around to tell just one more lie. But, when they go on down the road, maybe Eunice and my girls (Ranae, Beth, Eve, Lisa, Carla and Jewell), all who have been involved in getting ready for this weekend, will be able to sit back with an iced tea and plan the next chapter of a family that certainly has had an event-filled last half-century.”

Here is this weekend’s schedule:

Friday — Viewing day at Summit Motorsports Park and the former Wolohan Lumber yard in Avery, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday — Auction at Summit Motorsports Park, 9 a.m. to ? (gates open at 7 a.m.).

Sunday — Auction at former Wolohan Lumber, 9 a.m. to ? (gates open at 7 a.m.).