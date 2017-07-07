Willard students win coloring contest

Ava Deel, daughter of Lisa Deel of Willard, placed first in the 7 to 9 age division.

Roger Whetstone Jr., son of Roger and Cyndi Whetstone of Willard, placed second in the same division.

The contest took place during May in conjunction with National Electrical Safety Month.

Each year, Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sets aside the month of May to raise awareness of the importance of electrical safety.

Firelands Electric sponsored its annual coloring contest for children of members ages 3 to 13 in order to encourage them to learn more about potential electrical hazards. The top two entries in each age group were awarded trophies and a $10 restaurant gift card.