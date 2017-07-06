US Labor Department to hold meetings for current or former nuclear weapons workers and their survivors

Staff from the department’s Portsmouth Resource Center and Cleveland District Office will be on hand to assist current and former nuclear weapons workers – or their survivors – in filing new claims or checking the status of existing claims. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Former Worker Medical Screening Program and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health will also attend.

The town hall meetings to discuss EEOICPA benefits will take place at 6 p.m. July 12 and 10 a.m. July 13 at the Holiday Inn French Quarter, 10630 Fremont Pike, Perrysburg.

For additional information, contact the Office of the Ombudsman for EEOICPA toll-free at 877-662-8363 or email ombudsman@dol.gov. These meetings are open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

Covered facilities near Perrysburg include:

• Baker Brothers – also known as Rems.

• Beryllium Production Plant (Brush Luckey Plant) – also known as Materion Brush, Inc.

• Brush Beryllium Co. in Elmore.

• Brush Beryllium Co. in Lorain.

• Adrian Facility – also known as Bridgeport Brass Co., National Distillers and Chemical Corp., General Motors, Chevrolet Mfg. Division, Martin and A.C. Spark Plug.

• Brush Beryllium Co. in Detroit.

• Carboloy Co. – also known as General Electric Metallurgical Products Department.

• Gerity-Michigan Corp. – also known as successor to Canton Drop Forging and Manufacturing.

• Revere Copper and Brass.

• Speedring Systems, Inc. – also known as Axsys Technologies.

• Star Cutter Corp. – also known as Hitachi Farmington Hills Technology Center, Inc.

• University of Michigan.

• Wolverine Tube Division – also known as Division of Calumet Hecia Consolidated Copper Co, Hermes Automotive and Mamif Corp.