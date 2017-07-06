Delightful new business an 'adventure'

Delight Heckelman, at age 83, has started her own business — something she has never dabbled in before. Delight’s This and That is located at 20 E. Main St., Berlin Heights, formerly home to Route 61 Screen Printing.

The shop is something Heckelman said she was excited, but a little nervous, to start.

“I had some money I needed to invest and this store had been vacant for a year,” the 1951 Edison graduate said.

“We’re always had garage sales and I thought it would be a good idea to have our garage sale here. … I just thought this would be a nice place to do it. We’ve got other people coming in with consignments. We rent out two spaces and the rest are just consignments. So we’re getting rid of some of our stuff.”

Though Heckelman describes her cute, little corner shop as a “garage sale,” it feels more like a vintage retail shop, complete with vintage or antique furniture and items such as dishes, suitcases, a full Norman Rockwell collection, an old refinished bookshelf and tables.

She said she had collected things “through the years.”

“One of the things is the Norman Rockwell — that’s something that I’ve collected. Teapots, that was something I collected a lot of. But then you know, over the years, you get as many as you want and I thought now’s a good time to start getting rid of some of these things.”

Some of the items are new, such as the case of fresh flower arrangements, hand-made quilts, Edison Chargers gear and the books, paintings and wood carvings created by local residents.

Despite being “nervous,” she is able to run the shop and keep up with the customers, thanks to the help of her daughter, Ann. The “adventure” has gone “very well” since the grand opening on June 17.

“This is the the first time I’ve done anything like this,” she said. “She’s helped me immensely getting ready. We did a complete revamping of the inside. The only thing we really didn’t do was the ceiling and some of the walls.”

Heckelman said she thinks the shop is something the community needed and appreciates.

“There are so many people that come around and say, ‘Oh, I’m so glad this is here,’” she said. “It’s really nice to hear. … It’s going pretty well for this area. It’s a small town and it’s not a huge flea market like Jamie’s. But, you know, there are a lot of people coming in and getting to know the building.”

In other business happenings…

O’Reilly Auto Parts grand opening

O’Reilly Auto Parts will celebrate the grand opening of its Norwalk location, 130 Milan Ave., from July 12 to 25.

As part of the celebration, a Customer Appreciation Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15. Store Manager, John Young, on behalf of the entire company, will present a $200 check to Norwalk Area Food Pantry.

O’Reilly company officials say their stores offer a low price guarantee, plus overnight service from distribution centers on most parts not in stock, plus a staff that is courteous and knowledgeable.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional markets. Founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family, the company operates over 4,500 stores in 42 states.

Edward Jones’ Lepley wins award

Andrea Lepley of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Norwalk recently won the firm's exclusive Spirit of Partnership Award for outstanding performance during 2016.

Jim Weddle, the firm's managing partner, calls Lepley a leader in the firm and an example of what a dedicated Edward Jones financial advisor can achieve.

"Andrea has demonstrated unyielding dedication and enthusiasm for her business of serving individual investors," Weddle said. "Andrea has reached a benchmark in her career that deserves recognition, and the Spirit of Partnership Award provides that recognition. I am proud to call her an Edward Jones financial advisor."

Lepley said she is honored to receive the award.

"Edward Jones is a partnership. That structure is not just financial, it's a philosophy," Lepley said. "We work together, help each other and all share in the rewards of working with long-term individual investors. That brings out the best in everyone."

Lepley was one of only 1,119 financial advisors out of the firm's more than 15,000 to receive the award.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm's 15,000-plus financial advisors work directly with more than 7 million clients. Edward Jones, which ranked No. 5 on Fortune magazine's 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2017, is headquartered in St. Louis. The Edward Jones website is located at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Applebee’s childhood cancer fundraiser

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in the Cleveland area have teamed up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to take a stand against childhood cancers in a month-long, nationwide fundraising campaign.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation was established in 2005 to continue the mission of four-year-old Alex, who while fighting her own battle against cancer, set up a lemonade stand to help raise money for “doctors to find a cure” for all childhood cancers.

Through July 30 guests can visit Applebee’s restaurants in the Cleveland area to support Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation in the following ways:

• Purchase lemon-shaped pin-up cards in $1 and $5 increments (Guests who donate $5 or more will receive a choice of a free kid’s meal or a free lemonade during a future visit.)

• Purchase a Bacardi summer squeeze, quencher lemonade or regular lemonade to have a portion of the proceeds donated

• Participate in a Dining to Donate Fundraiser participating restaurants.

Safari special

What better way to celebrate the country 241th anniversary than with a visit to African Safari Wildlife Park? At only $9 per ticket the whole family can come and enjoy the day together. The season is in full swing, kids are out of school and the animals are looking for some company.

These tickets include admission to the walk- and drive-thru safari, educational animal programs, pigs of the world program, rabbit row and more. The offer is available through Sunday. The Midwest's only drive-thru safari, African Safari Wildlife Park, is located in Port Clinton and is open daily through Dec. 3. To purchase tickets visit www.AfricanSafariWildlifePark.com.

Bettcher promotes new vice-president

BIRMINGHAM — Bettcher Industries, Inc., of Birmingham, promoted Thomas Holm to vice president of Global Sales, where he is responsible for leading the worldwide sales efforts of Bettcher Industries, Inc. and its subsidiary company, Gainco.

Holm also oversees Bettcher’s direct and company-owned presence in the four leading meat processing regions of the world – the United States, Europe, Brazil and China. Prior to his business career, Holm was a member of “Patrulje Delingen”, a special operations task force within the Royal Danish Army, and completed his business education in Denmark.

Bettcher Industries, Inc. is an ISO 9001-certified, vertically integrated manufacturing company with a global customer base and direct distribution and service in more than 70 countries throughout the world. The company is a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative equipment for food processing, food service, industrial, medical and other operations.

Firelands Electric celebrates, elects directors

NEW LONDON — Firelands Electric Cooperative celebrated an exceptional year of service at its 2017 annual meeting, held June 17.

Three seats on Firelands Electric’s board of trustees were up for election at the annual meeting. Incumbent Dan Schloemer was reelected to represent District 1 of the cooperative’s service territory. Steven Gray was elected to represent District 3, replacing Donna Woodworth, who is stepping down from the board after 30 years of service. Kevin Reidy was elected to represent District 6, replacing Larry Messmore, who is stepping down after 18 years of service.

“2016 was another successful year in terms of delivery safe, affordable, and reliable power to the members of Firelands,” board president Dan McNaull said. “It was also a very good year for revenues. Firelands Electric ended the year with strong margins totaling $1.47 million.”

McNaull also announced the cooperative’s retirement of $700,000 in capital credits for 2017. This will retire all of the credits earned by members in 1995 and a majority of those earned in 1996. Members can expect their credits to appear as refunds on their August bills.

April Bordas, general manager of Firelands Electric, highlighted the cooperative’s ongoing commitment to system improvement.

“This past year, we have rebuilt several miles of lines west of Greenwich, in Willard, and New London. Over the past several years, all of our substations have been rebuilt or updated. ... All of this is done to improve the reliability of our electrical system and lessen the number of outages.”

Firelands Electric is also in the midst of planning a new headquarters, Bordas noted. The three buildings that make up the cooperative’s current headquarters are 41, 77, and 87 years old, respectively. Factoring in the high cost of renovating these facilities, the cooperative’s management decided to move forward on brand new headquarters.

Fisher-Titus Scholarship recipients announced

During a recent Fisher-Titus Medical Center Employee Children’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony, 10 scholarships were awarded to children within the Fisher-Titus family.

This scholarship provides 10 recipients $1,000 each in financial support for their higher education. Recipients are selected from the submitted applications by a committee of local citizens who have no direct association with the hospital.

Recipients included:

• Kayla Appeman, daughter of Krista Appeman

• Kimble Arnold, son of Carrie Arnold

• Abbey Bodeker, daughter of Margie Bodeker

• Sara Cannon, daughter of Barb Cannon

• Ian Churchill, son of Randy Churchill

• Nicole Hughes, daughter of Dr. John Hughes

• Hayden Jaworski, son of Rhonda Jaworski

• Andrea Malfara, daughter of Lora Malfara

• Madison Music, daughter of April Music

• Hayley Sotherland, daughter of Deanna Sotherland

Volunteers awarded

During the 41st annual Fisher-Titus Medical Center Volunteer Recognition Banquet held recently, 62 volunteers, who have earned 100 to 25,000 hours of service, were honored for their dedication to the hospital.

In 2016, Fisher-Titus had 183 active volunteers who gave 45,231 hours of service collectively.

Fisher-Titus volunteers who have earned from 100 to 25,000 hours were recognized with Service Awards.

They include:

• 100 hours: Tim Cox, Karen Fries, Mary Jean Hamman, Matt Lieber, Donna Mayer, Norma Minor, Komal Mohan, Shannon Murray, Laura Oeder and Royanna Zeigler

• 500 hours: Pam Cox, Bev Cring, Elizabeth Galan, EJ McPherson, Louanne Palkovic, Tom Riems, Norma Schafer, John Selka, Billy Toney, Nick VanGiesen Sr. and Jan Wade

• 1,000 hours: Lorraine Beursken, Kathy Crawford, Jorja Dawson, Sharon Doerner, Margo Floyd, Linda Harris, Martha Hoffman, Jan Knadler, Debbie Rouse, Ed Wagner, Judy Weit and Patricia Zielske

• 2,000 hours: Georgie Caputo, Cassandra Gotham, Kathryn Horn, Rebecca Israel, Joan Myers and Patricia Scheid

• 3,000 hours: Marilyn Bick, Sally Shenberger, Wilma Schuh and June Thomas

• 4,000 hours: Vera Albright, Judith Allen and Thelma Egner

• 5,000 hours: Patsy Gray, Bob Krupp. Maralyn Long and Nancy Jenkins

• 6,000 hours: Ila Arhar, Carl Gray and Juanda Smith

• 7,000 hours: Martha McClaran

• 8,000 hours: Jim Cardman and Ruth Petrey

• 9,000 hours: Luetta Brutsche and Dick Reser

• 17,000 hours: Joanne Waugh

• 25,000 hours: Barbara Collingwood

