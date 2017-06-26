Finding the right person for the right job

The Wall That Heals, a traveling Vietnam veterans’ memorial, was be on display there during the city’s Community Days Festival and Miller’s took on the high-pressure task of landscaping the area around it within just a few hours, making the temporary appear permanent.

As a group of landscapers picked through large rocks and tossed them into a front loader one worker, Neil Hansberger, spotted the familiar brown van and ambled over with his trademark grin to offer a brief hello before heading back to join his coworkers. Though he graciously agreed to allow a few action photos, he waves off the photographer and says, “No more pictures.”

When the crew pauses between loads, Hansberger is all business.

Architectural landscape foreman Steve Murphy, one of Hansberger’s supervisors at Miller’s, stops for a moment to offer the following assessment of Neil and his work: “He does great. He’s always happy to be here; comes whistling across the parking lot every morning. How many people do that? Mike (Rey, job developer with the Huron County Board of Developmental Disabilities/HCBDD) talked to us about the idea of hiring someone through that program for probably about a year and a half. We got lucky with Neil. I know Bill Miller is really glad we hired him.”

Hansberger left his job of more than 20 years as a carrier for the Norwalk Reflector at the beginning of April after connecting with HCBDD, making it very clear that he was a man who was willing and able to work — and work hard.

Rey confirmed that he did, indeed, spend many months talking with Miller Landscape to “try to figure out exactly what they needed. ... And what they needed was someone who could work different hours, in varying conditions, with a willingness to work hard and not want to rely on benefits for their livelihood. That’s Neil,” he said. “The fact that he had a background in horticulture and landscaping was a bonus.”

Rey went on to explain the process of job developing. “We try to pursue the jobs that our individuals want to pursue, but we have to be flexible, do the background work, form relationships and find the right fit so that it works out for everyone involved. In this case, Miller Landscape and Gardens has demonstrated a commitment above and beyond just giving Neil a job. They’ve made him a part of who they are, and that’s what it’s all about.”