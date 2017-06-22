What happened to the frozen yogurt?

What happened to Bohemian Wrapsody’s frozen yogurt?

Here is the business’ Facebook post from last week:

“Due to unforeseen complications with the frozen yogurt operation, it is necessary to consider alternative vendors and other options. We are truly sorry for any inconvenience. We are striving to be able to serve you cool treats again soon! Definitely check out our lunch/dinner and smoothies!”

We asked Bohemian Wrapsody manager Ross Perry about the subject, and here is his response:

“We’re looking for some new options because we had some difficulties with our frozen yogurt operation. It’s also a matter of trying to mix things up and give the community what they want. We are looking at other options to replace our frozen yogurt operation that may or may not include frozen yogurt, nevertheless, we will continue to strive to provide Norwalk with groovy eats and cool treats. I am working on looking at some really cool treats right now.

I worked for a pastry chef and she made some amazing cupcakes and I’m looking at trying to create some awesome cupcakes. Also, ice cream sandwiches will be available (starting today) and for the Fourth of July, we’ll be selling ice cream sandwiches to the parade goers. One of the ice cream sandwiches may or may not include Pop-Tarts on the outside and tons of fun stuff on the inside, like Butterfingers and Nestle Crunch. Everything is made in house. I’m not selling anything we don’t make in house.

So we’re going to strive to bring people some new fun options that they might like a little bit more.”