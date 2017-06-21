Business roundup: FRMC, MRMC and ORWA

Eric Mast, of Firelands Regional Medical Center, recognized the following graduates of the 2014-2017 Family Medicine Residency Class: David DelliQuadri, Matthew Johnston, Kimberly Peacock and Luis Perez.

Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship at Firelands Regional Medical Center also recognized Dustin A. Buchanan, of the 2016-2017 Hospice and Palliative Medicine Fellowship.

After receiving their awards and certificates, graduates presented awards to area physicians who were instrumental in providing instruction and guidance during the year.

Dr. Paul Bedocs was recognized as the recipient of the Family Medicine Residency Preceptor of the Year Award. Dr. Sina Shafiei was recognized with the Internship Preceptor of the Year Award.

The Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Outstanding Physician Awards were presented to Dr. Allison Petznick; Dr. Paul Biedenbach; Dr. Frank Szollosy; and Dr. David DelliQuadri.

Family Health Services Preceptors were also recognized and included Kari M. Ketvertis, M.D., Luis L. Perez, D.O., Nicholas Pfleghaar, D.O., John F. Ramey, D.O., and Larry Robinson, D.O.

In other medical business news...

First endoscopic ultrasound in Lorain County

LORAIN — Mercy Regional Medical Center has announced another milestone in providing sophisticated technology to residents in the region. The hospital is the only facility in Lorain County offering endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and endoscopic retrograde cholangio pancreatography (ERCP).

The procedures are performed by Alok K. Jain, medical director of gastroenterology for Mercy. Jain is a board certified gastroenterologist and a therapeutic endoscopist who treats patients with a wide range of concerns.

EUS is a minimally invasive procedure used by gastroenterologists to produce detailed images of the lining and walls in the digestive tract, chest and nearby organs such as the pancreas, liver, gall bladder and lymph nodes. It is extremely useful in determining the cause of abdominal pain and in staging cancers in the digestive tract when CAT scan or MRI results are inconclusive. In addition to this, endoscopic ultrasound is considered a less invasive, safer and more accurate procedure than CT and ultrasound guided biopsy.

ERCP is an endoscopic procedure where an endoscopist gains access into a patient’s bile or pancreatic duct to remove stones or place stents to relieve an obstruction.

The Ohio Rural Water Association (ORWA) recently elected Tom Reese as the president of its Board of Trustees. ORWA, the state chapter of the National Rural Water Association, provides guidance, services and legislative leadership for Ohio’s rural water and wastewater systems, and the over 2 million rural residents of the Buckeye State.

Reese is “supremely qualified” for this important board position. He proudly served rural Ohio as general manager of Northern Ohio Rural Water in Norwalk, from August 2005 until June 2016. His business acumen and experience in marketing, sales and distribution helped him as he led Northern Ohio Rural Water through a turbulent period into the stable and successful organization it is today.

As president, Tom’s vision is to lead ORWA to increase its membership, its affinity programs with National Rural Water, and its training programs. More specifically, in these times of federal budget cuts and stringent availability of external monies, his goal is to reduce the association’s reliance on federal funding by at least 30 percent by creating and increasing internal streams of revenue for ORWA.

Reese is married to his wife Judy, and together they have five children and 12 grandchildren. Tom is a diehard OSU fan, and enjoys traveling, especially to be with family and watch his grandchildren play athletics.