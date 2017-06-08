Are women workers in Norwalk being short-changed?

Things have changed since the 2015 census — Norwalk now has female police officers when it didn’t three years ago — but the jobs haven’t changed by much. The census is a tool oftentimes used to pinpoint underlying trends within towns and communities.

In Norwalk’s case, men seem to be picking more of the jobs with higher pay than women are. The city isn’t alone in this trend; it’s similar throughout the nation.

According to the 2015 census:

• In management, there were 293 men and 252 women.

• In computer science, there were 225 men and 30 women.

• In education, there were 226 men and 360 women.

• In service, there were 286 men and 837 women.

• In sales and office occupations, there were 438 men and 1,313 women.

• In natural resources and construction, there were 774 men and 122 women.

• In production and transportation, there were 1,214 men and 532 women.

When it comes to income, the jobs women are choosing — whether by choice or other circumstances — are not helping their wallets.

For yearly earnings:

• Median earnings for men was $26,164; for women it was $21,286.

• With high school diplomas, men averaged $36,970; for women it was $21,474.

• With bachelor’s degrees, men averaged $41,743; for women it was $31,509.

• With graduate degrees, men averaged $66,593; for women it was $41,250

That wage difference between men and women with graduate degrees is more than $25,000 per year for a five-year estimate.

Heather Horowitz, executive director the Norwalk Economic Development Corp., doesn’t necessarily see this wage discrimination in her work.

“I’m looking at what our big industries are in Norwalk; what’s a living wage in Norwalk? I never took it to man, woman,” Horowitz said. “I know a lot of females (in these industries) and I get the sense they’re paid as much (as men).”

As for the numbers revealing there are more women in sales and office jobs than in others, she said she didn’t want to stereotype women in any way.

“It’s pretty stereotypical to say all women work in sales and office, (but) there’s not enough representation of women in these fields,” Horowitz said.

The lack of women in these jobs, she said she believes, starts from a young age.

“(Women) are known to be better welders” due to their hand-eye coordination, she said. But, if girls are never exposed to these jobs at a younger age, they would never know they had the opportunity, she added.

As for wage discrimination, Horowitz said she has worked with many human resource agents, and “if you got the degree they need. ... I don’t see the pay changing.”

Melissa James, executive director of the Huron County Chamber of Commerce, offers some differing views.

“(Women) make, at the same job, less money than men,” James said. “It’s not because we choose less money, but because we get paid less money.”

She also said women don’t get the same job opportunities that men get.

“Did you know that salaries of executive positions in the chambers of commerce are going down? ... As more women (take up) leadership roles, wages are going down,” James said.

Either way, for whatever reason, the verdict from the data still stands. Women in Norwalk are getting paid less, and they’re working in jobs with less pay.