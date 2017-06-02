Teaching a love of horses to the young and young at heart

Wendy Guendelsberger is a riding instructor and trainer for the facility — a 20-acre farm south of Norwalk on Ridge Road.

There are 21 stalls in the two barns and six half-acre paddocks with open sheds for the outdoor horses. The more social horses live year-round in groups in these fenced-in areas, geldings in one group, mares in another.

"We have a few ponies that we own, small to large, as well as the horses used for lessons,” said owner Kim Hoffman. “All horses have a job. They work here; they are here to make money."

Some of the animals are leased to 4-H kids for their projects while others are school horses that Guendelsberger uses to teach riding to kids and adults. Horse interest is for all ages and students currently range from 7 to 65 years for Whispering Rain.

Guendelsberger teaches some of the young horses and their riders a special form of riding — dressage. Both horses and riders have to spend years learning dressage.

"It is life-long learning, every day an adventure. Soon as you think you know everything, that's when the ground gets hard," Guendelsberger said. "People don't always know how much there is to learn about horses. There is a lot to know about horses and there are academics to learning how to handle one, how to manage housing, foot care and feeding. The more educated the horse person is, the better it is for the animal."

Hoffman said she was born loving horses, a passion that moved her to go into the business of fostering other’s same love.

"I used to ride my bouncy horse on springs so hard it would jump across the floor. Sometimes I'd ride my brother," she said.

"Horse kids are born. They know at a very young age, can't be kept away from horses. At three years, Eli (one of the students) was all about horses. You have to be into it. When you are young it’s hard work, you have to get sweaty, dirty. It is the kids who have a plastic horse with them at all times. They are the ones who offer to do stable chores in exchange for time to ride. Little plastic horses are the gateway drug."

Kim and Wendy have a lesson program for beginners from basic to intermediate recreational and trail riding, including miscellaneous practical things each horse lover will want to learn. They facilitate 4-day camps, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during June, July and August, one camp per month. Besides riding every day there is craft time too.

Anyone can make an appointment for a 'Pony Party' for birthdays. They can be scheduled every week.