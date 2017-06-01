O'Reilly's gives 'variety' to Norwalk as 8th auto part store

“We offer quality parts for a decent price, but customer service is our main thing,” Young said.

“We’ll make sure our customers are taken care of and we offer whole sale prices to all the different businesses. We have fast delivery and we get deliveries two to three times a day. If we don’t have here we will get it in stock. The main thing they push is our customer service. We want to make sure everyone is taken care and treated fairly.”

When asked if the shop being at least the eighth of its kind in Norwalk alone deterred him, Young said he’s not worried.

“Each one of the stores in Norwalk offers something different, different brand names of parts and things like, that but we push on the customer service,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and say one’s better than the other but everybody is different. It gives more variety to the town. We have some job openings and we plan on putting more work in the area.”

Though the grand opening will held some time in July, Young said business has already kicked off to a good start.

“It’s picking up and doing really good actually. Every day gets better,” he said.

The other stores are Action Auto Supply at 66 Cleveland Road, Advance Auto Parts at 225 Milan Ave., AutoZone at 196 Milan Ave., NAPA Auto Parts-Liberty Auto Parts at 230 Republic St., Car Parts Warehouse (formerly Parts Distributors Inc.) at 10 Williams Ave. and Federated Auto Parts at 75 Cline St. In addition, consumers can purchase parts through auto repair businesses and dealerships in the city.

In other business happenings:

Century 21 Premiere Properties has announced the planned opening of a new location.

The real estate company acquired Gabel & Associates Realty our of Fremont and it working out of its old building temporarily until the business opens its new location at 308 State St., Fremont in the coming weeks.

“It’s been on our goal sheet for a couple years. It was the very first location after Norwalk we knew we were going to move into. So we’ve been working on it a while. It’s nice it’s all falling into place. ... There’s a big market and there wasn’t a big national brand name there.”

Wilcox said she doesn’t plan on ending the expansion there though.

“We’re looking to open three more offices beside Norwalk office,” she said.

Century 21 currently employees 22, 19 agents, including Wilcox and her partners Kevin Young and Seth Young.

* * *

The North Central EMS Clinical Excellence Award was presented to paramedic Tom Sees and EMT Ashley Shaffer at the annual employee recognition dinner. This annual award recognizes one paramedic and one EMT for their dedication, clinical excellence, and ability to meet or exceed all company performance standards. Tom began his career with NCEMS in April of 1997, and currently works as a paramedic at the Port Clinton station. He resides in Port Clinton with his family. Ashley has been with NCEMS since July of 2016, and recently accepted a position as an EMT on the NCEMS mobile intensive care unit. She resides in Bellevue.

The 2016 North Central EMS employee of the year award was presented to director of communications Joseph Micheletti. The recipient of this award is selected through peer nominations based on submissions describing the above and beyond performance of nominated candidates. Joseph began his career with NCEMS as a paramedic in 1997, and resides in Lorain with his family.

* * *

Walmart announced it hired 5,114 veterans in Ohio since introducing its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment in May 2013. The commitment guarantees a job offer to any eligible, honorably discharged U.S. veteran. With a goal to hire 250,000 veterans nationwide by the end of 2020, Walmart has since hired more than 170,000 veterans nationwide, and more than 22,000 have been promoted to jobs of greater responsibility.

In addition to its commitment to hiring veterans, Walmart also ensures their family members are given long-lasting career opportunities. Walmart’s Military Family Promise guarantees a job at a nearby store or Sam’s Club for all military personnel and military spouses employed by Walmart and Sam’s Club who move to a different part of the country because they or their spouse have been transferred by the United States military. To commemorate Memorial Day and support military families who have made the ultimate sacrifice, Walmart is gave away a $100,000 grant to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a national organization that offers help, hope and healing to all those grieving the death of a loved one serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

If you have an item for the business roundup column, send the information to the Norwalk Reflector in care of Zoe Greszler, 61 E. Monroe St., Norwalk, Ohio 44857, or email it to zoegreszler@norwalkreflector.com.